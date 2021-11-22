Advertisement
Monday, Nov 22, 2021
Delhi Air Quality Improves As Winds Sweep Away Pollution But AQI Still 'Very Poor'

The air quality index (AQI) of the city stood at 307, down from 349 the previous day, both under the 'very poor' category. Winds up to 20 Km/h gushed through the city, blowing away pollutants.

Delhi Air Quality Improves As Winds Sweep Away Pollution But AQI Still 'Very Poor'
The Air Quality Index of Delhi has improved as winds have blown away pollutants from the city. But it still remains under the 'very poor' category. | istockphoto

Delhi Air Quality Improves As Winds Sweep Away Pollution But AQI Still 'Very Poor'
2021-11-22T11:08:50+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 22 Nov 2021, Updated: 22 Nov 2021 11:08 am

Strong surface winds brought some relief from high pollution levels in Delhi and improved visibility on Monday morning, officials said.

The air quality index of the city stood at 307, which falls in the very poor category. However, it was down from 349 the previous day.

The air quality index of Gurugram, Greater Noida, Faridabad and Noida stood at 318, 213, 326 and 268 respectively.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will on Monday hold a high-level meeting to review the curbs imposed to contain high pollution levels in the city.

Winds gusting up to 20 kmph swept through the city, dispersing pollutants partially and improving visibility.

The minimum temperature on Monday was recorded at 12 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 78 per cent. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 27 degrees Celsius.

(With PTI Inputs)

