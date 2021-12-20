Advertisement
Monday, Dec 20, 2021
Delhi Air Quality: CAQM Lifts Curbs On Construction Activities, Truck Entry

Delhi air quality improvement has made CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management) to lift restrictions on the construction and entry of heavy trucks in the national capital.

Panel allows resumption of construction activities in Delhi after improvement in air quality.(File photo-Representational image)

2021-12-20T14:06:32+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 20 Dec 2021, Updated: 20 Dec 2021 2:06 pm

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Monday lifted the restrictions on construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR in view of an improvement in air quality and meteorological forecast.

The central air quality panel had on Friday allowed authorities in Delhi-NCR to resume physical classes for students in classes 6 and above, colleges and other educational institutions with immediate effect.

It had also said that physical classes for students up to class 5 can begin from December 27.

"The CAQM considering the improvement in air quality and meteorological forecast allows the resumption of C&D activities in NCR and also the entry of trucks into Delhi with immediate effect," the panel tweeted on Monday.

PTI New Delhi Delhi Delhi Air Quality Air Pollution Air Quality Index (AQI) National
