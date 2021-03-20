March 20, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Delhi: 19-Year-Old Man Thrashed By 4, Video Goes Viral

Delhi: 19-Year-Old Man Thrashed By 4, Video Goes Viral

The video of the incident, in which Asjad can be seen being thrashed brutally, has surfaced online and garnered attention from netizens.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Delhi: 19-Year-Old Man Thrashed By 4, Video Goes Viral
Representational Image
Delhi: 19-Year-Old Man Thrashed By 4, Video Goes Viral
outlookindia.com
2021-03-20T08:30:55+05:30

A 19-year-old man was allegedly beaten up in central Delhi's Nabi Karim area by four persons known to him, police said Friday.

The victim, Asjad, is a resident of Prem Nagar, Nabi Karim, they added.

The video of the incident, in which Asjad can be seen being thrashed brutally, has surfaced online and garnered attention from netizens. 

The incident took place on Tuesday. Police received information regarding a quarrel in the Nabi Karim area, a senior officer said.

Asjad was admitted to a hospital. He said he was sitting in his uncle's shop when the four persons, who were known to him, came to the shop and beat him up alleging that he abused them on Monday, the officer said.

A case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. During the investigation, a juvenile was apprehended, the police said.

Further investigation is underway to apprehend the other accused persons, they added.

(With inputs from PTI)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Amid Covid-19 Surge In Maharashtra, Private Offices, Theatres To Function At Half Capacity

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Mobs - Violence Crime Shootouts - Hate and other crimes Urban Crime National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos