'Dear Vikram, We Won't Challan You...': This Nagpur Police Tweet Is Winning Hearts On Twitter

A tweet that has won many a heart on the micro-blogging site, Twitter. The Nagpur Police on Monday addressed a tweet to Chandrayaan-2 lander "Vikram", pleading it to respond, days after it lost communication with ground stations moments before India was going to script history.

In its heart-warming tweet, the Nagpur police said: "Dear Vikram, Please respond."

"We are not going to challan you for breaking the signals!#VikramLanderFound#ISROSpotsVikram @isro#NagpurPolice"

The amendments to the Motor Vehicle Act which came into force on September 1 entail imposition of strict penalty on the violation of traffic rules. Since the implementation of new rules, numerous reports of people being heavily penalised have come from across the country.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman, Dr K. Sivan, on Sunday said that the lander had been located on the lunar surface and the agency was trying to establish contact with it.