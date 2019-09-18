'Dangerous Idea': Chidambaram Takes Dig At Amit Shah's 'Hindi Push' In Latest Tweet

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, who is lodged in Tihar Jail, on Wednesday said the idea that Hindi alone can unite the people of the country is a dangerous trend.

In a series of tweets that his family posted on his behalf, Chidambaram said while he supported the idea that all languages should be developed, he will never accept that Hindi can alone unite the country.

"I have asked my family to tweet on my behalf the following: A dangerous idea that Hindi alone can unite the people of this country has been floated," a tweet from Chidambaram's official Twitter handle said.

"The Tamil people, as well as all others who speak other languages, will never allow the imposition of Hindi," he tweeted.

In another tweet, he said, "We support the development of all languages, but we will never accept the idea that Hindi alone will unite the people of this country."

Chidambaram also urged TNCC president K S Alagirii to ask all Congress workers to join a protest announced by the DMK on September 20 to oppose the imposition of Hindi.

Earlier today, Veteran actor Rajinikanth also said the concept of a common language in India was not possible and asserted any attempts of Hindi imposition will not be only be resisted by southern states, but even by many in the North.

Recently, actor-politician Kamal Haasan said, "No Shah, Sultan or Samrat should renege" on the promise of India's "unity in diversity".

In a video message posted on Twitter, Haasan also warned that the fight for Jallikattu -- the traditional sport involving bulls and humans -- was just a protest, but "the battle for our language will be exponentially bigger than that".

