Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Criminal Case To Be Registered Against Channi If Sad-BSP Voted To Power: Badal

Badal said it was shocking that the chief minister was trying to "befool employees with such cheap tricks".

Criminal Case To Be Registered Against Channi If Sad-BSP Voted To Power: Badal
Sukhbir Singh Badal, President of Shiromani Akali Dal. | PTI Photo

Trending

Criminal Case To Be Registered Against Channi If Sad-BSP Voted To Power: Badal
outlookindia.com
2022-01-04T21:34:29+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 04 Jan 2022, Updated: 04 Jan 2022 9:34 pm

If the SAD comes to power after the polls, a criminal case will be registered against Charanjit Singh Channi for "fraudulent misuse of public funds" as chief minister by placing "false advertisements", the party's chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said on Monday. Interacting with reporters after canvassing for Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-BSP alliance candidate in the upcoming Assembly elections Hardev Singh Megh, he said it is a crime to misuse public funds.

The chief minister has "committed a crime" by placing advertisements stating that 36,000 contractual employees had been regularised, the SAD chief said. "Channi has also cheated contractual employees by claiming that the state's governor is sitting over the file recommending their regularization when the fact is that the relevant file is in the chief minister's office," he claimed.

Badal said it was shocking that the chief minister was trying to "befool employees with such cheap tricks". Now the governor had "exposed" the chief minister by detailing that the file was in the chief minister's office and was awaiting clarifications since December 31, the SAD chief said, adding, "Channi does not have any moral right to continue in office. He should resign immediately."

Related Stories

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Tests Positive For Covid-19; Total Infection In Capital Spikes To Over 4,000

He promised that once the SAD-BSP alliance forms the government after the Assembly polls, it would regularize all 36,000 contractual employees at the earliest. In its last term, the SAD-led government had passed a Bill in this context, Badal said."However the Congress mischievously filed a petition to stall this move. After the Congress government was formed it told the High Court that it would take back the Bill. However, this was not done and another Bill regularizing the services of employees was passed.

"This is why the governor has asked for a clarification as to why another Bill has been passed on the same subject when a case regarding the earlier Bill is still pending in court," he said. On Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's promise of giving Rs 2,000 per month to women, Badal said, "Previously, he used to call benefits given to the poor as lollipops." "Now he is competing with this chief minister to make even bigger promises knowing fully well that none of the promises will be implemented," the SAD chief said. 

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Charanjit Singh Channi Singer Sukhbir Singh Punjab Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Criminal Cases Alliance Public Funding Assembly Elections National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

World Braille Day: Remembering Helen Keller's Contribution To Linguistic Education

World Braille Day: Remembering Helen Keller's Contribution To Linguistic Education

Alpha To Delta And Now Omicron: A Look At All Covid-19 Variants And Those That Aren't

Jharkhand: Maoist Attack On Ex BJP MLA Leaves His Two Bodyguards Dead

Newsflash| Covid-19: West Bengal Records Highest Ever Single Day Spike

Himachal: Rohtang Tunnel Remains Shut For Tourists After Heavy Snowfall, IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Rain

Covid-19: Delhi Govt Asks Private Hospitals To Reserve 40 Percent Beds For Covid Patients

Opposition Parties Slam Sidhu Over Poll Promises

As COVID-19 Cases Spike, Mumbai Civic Body Modifies Sealing Rules For Buildings

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

White Wonderland At The Top Of The World

White Wonderland At The Top Of The World

Let It Snow

Let It Snow

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back After 202 All Out; South Africa 35/1

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back After 202 All Out; South Africa 35/1

Top Upcoming Crime Shows 2022

Top Upcoming Crime Shows 2022

Advertisement

More from India

'Bulli Bai' App Row: BSP MP Accuses Modi Govt Of Being 'apathetic' Towards Muslim Women

'Bulli Bai' App Row: BSP MP Accuses Modi Govt Of Being 'apathetic' Towards Muslim Women

Congress Chief Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala Tests Covid-19 Positive

Congress Chief Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala Tests Covid-19 Positive

Mumbai Reports 10,860 New Covid Cases, 34% Higher Than Monday

Mumbai Reports 10,860 New Covid Cases, 34% Higher Than Monday

Akhilesh Govt Embezzled Welfare Scheme Funds During Its Tenure: Nadda

Akhilesh Govt Embezzled Welfare Scheme Funds During Its Tenure: Nadda

Read More from Outlook

Battleground Maldives: The Key To Indo-Chinese Strategic Control Over The Indian Ocean

Battleground Maldives: The Key To Indo-Chinese Strategic Control Over The Indian Ocean

Seema Guha / The Maldives has witnessed a battle for influence between India and China. For now, India is in the driver’s seat but will that change in future?

Budget 2022: Govt Needs To Focus on Accessibility And Affordability Of Insurance Plans

Budget 2022: Govt Needs To Focus on Accessibility And Affordability Of Insurance Plans

Outlook Web Desk / Health insurance should be put in the 5 per cent GST slab and senior citizens should be exempt from GST. Tax deduction should be increased from Rs 25,000 to at least Rs 50,000.

2nd Test, Day 2: India Take 58-run Lead Against South Africa

2nd Test, Day 2: India Take 58-run Lead Against South Africa

Jayanta Oinam / At the close of play on Tuesday, India reached 85/2 after Shardul Thakur's seven-wicket haul. South Africa were all out for 229.

Despite Narratives, Amazon Is As Indian As You’d Want A Company To Be, Says Amit Agarwal

Despite Narratives, Amazon Is As Indian As You’d Want A Company To Be, Says Amit Agarwal

Suchetana Ray / Amazon remains bullish on India despite narratives against its foreign origin, accusations of killing India’s kiranas and flouting FDI laws.

Advertisement