February 05, 2021
Corona
Pfizer Withdraws Emergency Use Request For Its Covid Vaccine In India

Pfizer was amongst the first firms to seek approval for emergency use from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for its Covid-19 vaccine

Outlook Web Bureau 05 February 2021
Representational Image
AP Photo
Covid vaccine maker Pfizer on Friday said it has decided to withdraw its application for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) of its coronavirus vaccine in India.

Pharma major drug Pfizer was amongst the first firms to seek approval for emergency use from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for its Covid-19 vaccine in the country, after securing clearance in the UK and Bahrain.

"In pursuance of the Emergency Use Authorisation of its COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer participated in the Subject Expert Committee meeting of the Drug Regulatory Authority of India on February 3. Based on the deliberations at the meeting and our understanding of additional information that the regulator may need, the company has decided to withdraw its application at this time," a company spokesperson said in a statement.

Pfizer will continue to engage with the authority and resubmit its approval request with additional information as it becomes available in the near future, the statement said.

"Pfizer remains committed to making its vaccine available for use by the Government in India and to pursuing the requisite pathway for emergency use authorisation that enables the availability of this vaccine for any future deployment," the spokesperson said.

Pfizer in its application submitted to the drug regulator in December 2020, had sought permission to import the vaccine for sale and distribution in India, besides waiver of clinical trials on Indian population in accordance with the special provisions under the New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, 2019, official sources had said.

(With PTI Inputs)

