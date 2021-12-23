Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 23, 2021
Covid-19: PM Modi Holds Review Meeting, Omicron Spikes In Maharashtra | 7 Points

Cases of Omicron and Covid-10 continued to rise across the country on Thursday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosting a top-level review meeting to oversee the coronavirus situation in the country.

PM Modi holds review Covid-19 meeting | PTI

2021-12-23T22:01:17+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 23 Dec 2021, Updated: 23 Dec 2021 10:01 pm

In wake of Covis-19 cases spiking across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a high-level meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in the country. The meeting came amid growing concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, with 236 cases currently logged in the country.

Here is a wrap of the Covid-19 situation in the country and a summary of the meeting in 10 points. 

1. PM Modi takes stock

On Tuesday, the Centre directed states and Union Territories in the country to "activate" war rooms in preparation for another surge. The centre has also directed states and UTs to step up monitoring and vigilance of positivity trends, even small ones, keep taking strict and prompt containment action at the district and local levels.

READ: No Christmas Or New Year, Weddings Allowed: Delhi's New Covid-19 Rules In 10 Points

3. Curbs on Christmas and New Year

In wake of rising cases, authorities in several states have issued prohibitory orders on upcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations. Delhi Disaster Management Authority has banned festive gatherings and put a cap of 50 per cent seating in pubs and restaurants. Similar curbs have been put in place. in Maharashtra where gatherings and beach parties have been banned and Section 144 issued till December 31. 

4. Delhi ready for Omicron outbreak 

Delhi has logged 64 cases of Omicron so far. Anticipating a surge in coronavirus cases driven by the Omicron variant, the Delhi government has made preparations to handle one lakh patients and conduct three lakh tests daily and ensure the availability of enough manpower, medicines and oxygen.

READ: Delhi Or Mumbai: Where Is Omicron Variant Of Covid-19 Spreading Faster?

5. Growing cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra currently has the highest number of Omicron cases in the country. On Thursday, the state reported 23 fresh cases of the Omicron, taking the state's toll to 88. Mumbai on Thursday reported 602 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death. 

6. India's Omicron tally 

As of Thursday, the official number of Covid-19 cases in India stood at 236 across states and UTs. However, with the addition of fresh cases in Maharashtra on Thursday evening, the tally is likely to go up. The new variant has been found across  16 states and UTs so far. 104 of the 236 of the patients have recovered or migrated.

7. Demand for booster shots

A growing volley of voices has demanded that the government allow booster doses of Covid-19 vaccines to be administered with two doses of the vaccine, especially fro those with weaker immune systems, comorbidities, or senior citizens. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been vocally demanding booster shots. 

(With inputs from PTI)

National
