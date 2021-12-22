Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

No Christmas Or New Year: Why Covid-19 Restrictions Are Back In Delhi Amid Omicron Scare

On Wednesday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority prohibited Christmas or New Year gatherings amid Omicron scare, even as fresh Covid-19 cases spiked to 125.

No Christmas Or New Year: Why Covid-19 Restrictions Are Back In Delhi Amid Omicron Scare
Covid-19 restrictions back in Delhi | PTI

Trending

No Christmas Or New Year: Why Covid-19 Restrictions Are Back In Delhi Amid Omicron Scare
outlookindia.com
2021-12-22T19:42:16+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 22 Dec 2021, Updated: 22 Dec 2021 7:42 pm

Ahead of the festive season, Delhi seems to be heading toward yet another period of tightened Covid-19 protocols with the capital logging 125 fresh cases on Wednesday. The growing cases of Omicron have also put a dampener on festive spirits with authorities in Delhi opposing any Christmas and New Year gathering in Delhi this year.

No Christmas or New Year

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday asked the District Magistrates to make sure that no Christmas or New Year gathering take place in Delhi in the upcoming week. DMs have also been directed to identify potential Covid-19 superspreader areas in the capital.

In its order, the DCMA banned all "social/political/cultural/religious/festival related gatherings".

Spike in Omicron cases

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

The new developments come even as Delhi continued to witness a rising number of Omicron cases. As of Tuesday's data, there are a total of 54 Omicron cases in the national capital. On Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that all samples that test positive for Covid-19 will now be sent for genome sequencing.

Delhi prepared for potential 'third wave'

Delhi health authorities seem to have already braced themselves for a potential outbreak As early as November 30, the Arvind Kejriwal government had started reviewing its preparedness in the face of a potential 'third wave' of Covid-19 and Omicron outbreak.

.The number of containment zones in the city has been increased from 173 to 184 on Tuesday. 23,000 Covid-19 beds are prepped and ready in Delhi. Additionally, the government is planning to arrange 100 beds per ward on a two-week notice. If implemented, the total number of beds in Delhi will grow by 64,000.

In a statement, the government also announced that 6,800 ICU beds will also be ready very soon to tackle any severe outbreak of Covid-19 or its Omicron variant. Efforts are also being made to improve and develop home isolation arrangements and hospitals are getting booster stocks of medicines.

Call for boosters

Delhi CM Kejriwal has urged the Centre to allow the administration of booster shots to the fully vaccinated city residents. The demand comes amid a growing chorus for booster shots across the country, especially for vulnerable sections of the population such as senior citizens of those with comorbidities.

 (With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Haryana To Allow Only Fully Vaccinated People To Enter Malls From Next Year

Haryana To Allow Only Fully Vaccinated People To Enter Malls From Next Year

Omicron: No Christmas, New Year Gatherings In Delhi Amid Growing Cases

NEWSFLASH: Delhi Logs 125 Covid-19 Cases, Highest In 6 Months

Ayodhya Land Purchase: Congress Leader Mallikarjun Kharge Raises Issue In Rajya Sabha

'Time To Rest?': Uttarakhand Congress Leader Harish Rawat Targets Own Party, Alleges Non-cooperation

Kolkata Restaurant Owner Cooks 'Green' Biryani With Mutton To Celebrate TMC Win

Tourists Brave Omicron Fears To Party In Himachal As IMD Predicts A Snowy Christmas

Rahul Gandhi’s Statehood Demand Falls Flat; J&K BJP Says Ladakh Always Wanted Union Territory Status

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

People Get Tested For Covid Variant As Omicron Cases Rise Worldwide

People Get Tested For Covid Variant As Omicron Cases Rise Worldwide

Which Clubs Do These Bollywood Stars Support

Which Clubs Do These Bollywood Stars Support

Advertisement

More from India

Kashmir: Sajad Lone Accuses NC Of Legitimizing ‘Grossly Unfair’ Delimitation Commission Proposal

Kashmir: Sajad Lone Accuses NC Of Legitimizing ‘Grossly Unfair’ Delimitation Commission Proposal

Jammu And Kashmir: Four Terrorists Involved In Attack On Religious Minorities Killed, Says MoS Home Nityanand Rai

Jammu And Kashmir: Four Terrorists Involved In Attack On Religious Minorities Killed, Says MoS Home Nityanand Rai

Yearender 2021: Tourists Rush To 'Chill' In Goa As North India Freezes In Cold Wave

Yearender 2021: Tourists Rush To 'Chill' In Goa As North India Freezes In Cold Wave

Omicron Covid-19: Genome Sequencing Of All Cases Starts In Delhi For Variant Detection

Omicron Covid-19: Genome Sequencing Of All Cases Starts In Delhi For Variant Detection

Read More from Outlook

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Rakhi Bose / Amid a global discussion to try booster shots of Covid-19 vaccinations, a section of scientists seem to now be looking at the way Omicron will react to the naturally acquired immunity.

Will Omicron End The Pandemic? Top Experts Say It May Act As 'Natural Vaccine' For Covid-19

Will Omicron End The Pandemic? Top Experts Say It May Act As 'Natural Vaccine' For Covid-19

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Since the Omicron variant of Coronavirus is spreading much faster and is not impacting the patients much, doctors believe that this might act as a natural vaccine against Covid-19.

Asian Champions Trophy 2021: India Beat Pakistan 4-3 To Claim Bronze Medal In Dhaka

Asian Champions Trophy 2021: India Beat Pakistan 4-3 To Claim Bronze Medal In Dhaka

Koushik Paul / India were more dominant on the pitch and scored when it mattered the most to edge out Pakistan in the Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2021. Get here the highlights of IND vs PAK.

Omicron: Government Cautions States To Take Action | 5 Points

Omicron: Government Cautions States To Take Action | 5 Points

Outlook Web Desk / Is the third wave coming? In a recent Covid-19 advisory by the health ministry, states were asked to prepare themselves with a list of measures provided as Covid-19 Omicron cases spike.

Advertisement