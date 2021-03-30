Covid-19 Live Updates: India Reports 56,211 New Coronavirus Cases

India recorded 56,211 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours on Tuesday, taking the country’s total to over 1.20 crore. Out of the total cases, 5.40 lakh are active while over 1.13 crore people have recovered after testing positive. With 271 new deaths, the toll is over 1.62 lakh now. Maharashtra reported 31,643 cases on Monday and accounts for over 3.36 lakh active cases in the country.

National Conference president and Lok Sabha MP Farooq Abdullah has tested positive for Covid-19, his son Omar announced on Tuesday. “My father has tested positive for Covid-19 and is showing some symptoms. I will be self-isolating along with other family members until we get ourselves tested,” Omar tweeted.

Eight states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka and Punjab, account for 84.5 per cent of the 68,020 fresh cases recorded in the country, the Union Health Ministry said Monday. The national capital recorded over 1,900 new cases on the same day, the highest in around three-and-a-half months.

A full lockdown in Maharashtra is unlikely as of now. A second review meeting with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to discuss the future course of action will take place today.

Check LIVE updates here:

11:52 am: Health Minister Vardhan takes the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

11:52 am: Pune reports 4,972 new cases, lowest in a week

11: 54 am: Maharashtra: 3,144 new Covid-19 cases in Thane, 10 more deaths

11:56 am: 6 new COVID-19 cases push Andamans tally to 5,052

11:57 am: Karnataka logs in 2,792 new Covid cases

12:00 pm: Bengal reports 639 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1 more fatality

12:01 pm: Uttar Pradesh reports 1,368 new Covid cases, 299 recoveries and 5 deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

12:02 pm: Punjab reports 2,914 new Covid cases, 2,583 recoveries and 59 deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

12:03 pm: IMD issues orange colour alert for Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura for March 30-31 with a forecast of rain, thunderstorm in these states. It predicts an "intense wet spell" in northeast India till April 2. (PTI)

