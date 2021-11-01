Advertisement
Monday, Nov 01, 2021
Covid-19: India Records 12,514 New Cases; Active Cases Lowest In 248 Days

According to Union Ministry of Health's data, active Covid-19 cases in India have been recorded at 1,58,817, the lowest in 248 days while fresh cases recorded yesterday were 12,514.

Covid-19 active cases in India are at a 248 day low | File Photo

2021-11-01T10:41:34+05:30
Published: 01 Nov 2021, Updated: 01 Nov 2021 10:41 am

12,514 people tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday. India's total tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 3,42,85,814, while the active cases declined to 1,58,817, the lowest in 248 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

251 fresh fatalities were recorded as the cumulative death toll stood at 4,58,437 , according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infection has been below 20,000 for 24 days straight and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 127 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.46 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.20 per cent, the ministry said.

A decline of 455 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 106.31 crore doses.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. 

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

(With PTI Inputs)

