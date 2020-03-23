The number of novel coronavirus cases continued to surge globally and reached 308,130 with 13,444 deaths, across 170 countries and territories at 1100 GMT Sunday, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources.

Italy, which recorded its first coronavirus death in February, now has more fatalities than China with 4,825, as well as having 53,578 infections.

Cases in India also shot up to 415 (as per ICMR) as the country imposed a complete lockdown, barring essential services, on 75 districts across 22 states and union territories. The death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to seven as Gujarat, Bihar and Maharashtra reported a death each on Sunday. Maharashtra continues to have the highest number of cases at 67.

Catch all the highlights here:

9:23PM: Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 9; number of cases climbs to 468, including 424 active cases: Union Health Ministry.

8:23PM: The number of coronavirus cases in the country reached 433, the Health Ministry said. According tp the official data, India has 402 active cases and 23 discharged and cured cases. There is also a migrated case of coronavirus in the country.

8:22PM: The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the United States has increased to 35,225, while the death toll reached 473, the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Centre said.

8:15PM: Seven Fresh COVID-19 Cases Reported in Karnataka; Tally Now 33 | Seven confirmed coronavirus cases were reported in Karnataka on Monday, taking the total number to 33, the State Health department said.

8:13PM: Number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra now 97; eight more test coronavirus positive.

7:21PM: A 57-year-old man infected with coronavirus died at a hospital in Kolkata today, making it the first COVID-19 death in West Bengal.

6:53PM: As 28 fresh coronavirus cases were reported from Kerala today, the state has announced complete lockdown till March 31.

6:38PM: 28 Coronavirus cases reported in Kerala today, taking the total cases in the state to 95 (including 4 patients who have been discharged and 91 who are undergoing treatment): Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

6:08PM: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that curfew will be imposed in the entire state from Monday midnight as the fight against coronavirus has reached a "turning point".

6:03PM: Petrol pump dealers in Mumbai have decided to keep their outlets, including those dispensing CNG, operational only for 12 hours till further notice due to a drop in fuel sales in view of restrictions imposed to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

6:00PM: “Airborne spread has not been reported for COVID-19. Based on the information received so far and on our experience with other coronaviruses, COVID-19 appears to spread mostly through respiratory droplets (for instance produced when a sick person coughs) and close contact. This is why WHO recommends maintaining hand and respiratory hygiene," says Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia.

5:45PM: I have been informed that many employees of hospitals, Delhi Jal Board, Electricity Board&other essential services department faced difficulty in reaching offices due to less number of DTC buses. From Tomorrow, 50 per cent of DTC fleet will remain operational, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

5:16 PM: The Coronavirus death toll in Spain surged to 2,182 after 462 people died within 24 hours, country's health ministry said on Monday.

5:14 PM: "Yesterday we sealed the state borders and today we are sealing district borders. We will not allow it to spread to the districts which are unaffected as of now," says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

5:00PM: Global death toll from coronavirus passes 15,000, according to the AFP tally.

4:59 PM: Airlines will have to land all their domestic passenger flights at destinations by 11.59 pm on Tuesday, says Aviation Ministry.

4:52 PM: Operations of domestic scheduled commercial airlines shall cease with effect from midnight on March 24. The restrictions shall not apply to cargo flights, Aviation ministry said.

4:50 PM: A 57-year-old man died in a hospital in West Bengal today. He was detected COVID-19 positive after samples were sent to NICED and SSKM Hospital on March 20 and 21. He had recently returned from Italy.

4:47PM: Efforts are on and we are working on logistics to bring back passengers stuck in transit in European Union countries, says MEA.

4:45PM: States have been told to order superintendents of police, district magistrates to enforce lockdown strictly, says Union Health Ministry.

4:41PM: Partial lockdown defeats the purpose of breaking chain of transmission of novel coronavirus, says Union Health Ministry.

4:33PM: A complete lockdown has been announced in 19 states and union territories. Some parts of 6 states and union territories have been kept under lockdown, says Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry



4:32PM: Twelve private-lab chains have registered after being allowed for COVID-19 testing; they have 15,000 collection centres, says ICMR.

4:28PM: In a rare gesture, Lok Sabha members on Monday clapped in the House as they expressed their gratitude to everyone, including medical professionals, who have been working to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

4:25PM: Haryana government extends lockdown in remaining 15 districts from Tuesday till March 31 to contain spread of novel coronavirus pandemic.

4:20PM: Spain death toll tops 2,000 after 462 deaths in 24 hours.

4:10PM: Arunachal Pradesh Invokes Epidemic Act | Arunachal Pradesh government invokes Epidemic Act and announces ‘complete safety restrictions’ in state from 5pm on March 23 till midnight March 31. All essential services shall be exempted.

3:56PM: Three fresh positive coronavirus cases reported in Telangana, says government.

3:54PM: Iran Reports 127 More Virus Deaths | Iran is reporting another 127 coronavirus deaths, bringing its death toll to 1,812 amid 23,049 confirmed cases.

3:45PM: The National Task Force for COVID19 constituted by Indian Council of Medical Research recommends the use of hydroxychloroquine for treatment of COVID19 for high-risk cases

3:22PM: Tamil Nadu To Be Placed Under Lockdown | Lockdown announced in Tamil Nadu from 6 PM on Tuesday till Mar 31 to check spread of coronavirus. District borders to be shut; barring outlets dealing with essentials, all other establishments to be closed.

2:30PM: Houses of 3,000 people advised home quarantine following screning for coronavirus in Chennai under watch; Houses to be stamped with stickers for alerting others: Civic body.

2:23PM: AIIMS has issued an order to shut down OPD, including speciality services, all new and follow up patients' registration from March 24 till further orders.

2:00PM: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi requesting him to stop all flights to the state amid spurt in Covid-19 cases.

1:53PM: Two-third CNG Stations Shut In Delhi | IGL shuts nearly two-third of CNG stations in national capital territory as vehicles go off-road due to coronavirus lockdown.

1:25PM: SC has directed all states and UTs to set up high-level committees to determine class of prisoners who could be released on parole.

1:13PM: Chandigarh Reports 7th Case | Chandigarh has reported another coronavirus case, taking the total number of people to seven. The latest case is a 21-year-old man, who had come in contact with the brother of Chandigarh's first coronavirus patient, who had returned from Britain.

12:56PM: Himachal Pradesh has been placed under lockdown indefinitely to check the spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has announced in the Assembly.

12:37PM: Amid rising coronavirus cases, Bengaluru city Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao has said that those subjected to home quarantine stamping would be arrested if they were found to visit public places.

12:01PM: SC mulls shutting down and says hearing in urgent matters to be carried out through virtual means. There will not be any more in-person hearing till further orders.

Will cancel all proximity cards to dissuade lawyers from coming to apex court, the apex court said.

12:00PM: Criminal cases have been registered against four persons in Odisha, including a Bhubaneswar-based couple, for violating quarantine guidelines laid down by the government.

11:55AM: The AAP government told the Delhi High Court that it has decided to decongest its prisons to check the spread of coronavirus by providing convicts with the options of special parole and furlough.

11:45AM: Supreme Court says lawyers chambers inside the Court premises to be closed down due to coronavirus. SC also says that there will be no more in-person hearings until further orders. The Court will conduct videoconferencing to hear urgent matters.

11:30AM: In Delhi, there are 30 cases--23 people who returned from abroad, Seven are family members of the positive cases. "Currently, the situation in Delhi is under control. Urge all to follow the lockdown so that the situation is not out of control," says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

11:09 AM: Total number of positive Coronavirus cases in the country spike to 415. Death toll reaches 7, says Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

11:01 AM: Government of India asks states to strictly enforce lockdown, legal action will be taken against violators.

10:48 AM: 11 new coronavirus cases in Gujarat; the total number of patients rises to 29, says officials.

10:44 AM: India to wait for at least a month before any decision on Olympic participation: IOA after Canada's pullout due to COVID-19 pandemic.

10:35 AM: Police at Delhi-Gautam Budh Nagar border stop vehicles from Delhi entering into Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Budh Nagar amid lockdown.

Police at Delhi-Gautam Budh Nagar border stop vehicles from Delhi entering into Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Budh Nagar, amid lockdowns.

10:28 AM: A 68-year-old man from Philippines, who tested positive for coronavirus infection and later recovered, has died at a hospital in Mumbai. He had developed acute renal failure&respiratory distress, the city civic body said on Monday.

10:27 AM: The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra shot up from 74 to 89 with 14 new cases here on Monday, officials said.

10:26 AM: "Many people still not taking lockdown seriously. Please save yourself, save your family and follow instructions," said PM Narendra Modi.

9:35AM: Sensex opens at 27,383.22, down by 2532.74 points amid coronavirus threat.

9:25AM: Coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra rise to 89; As many as 15 more cases were found since Sunday evening.

9:20AM: Rupee falls below 76 level against US dollar amid coronavirus scare.

9:15AM: The ongoing class 12 state board examinations in Meghalaya have been postponed for an indefinite period as a precautionary measure.

9:10AM: Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who was sentenced to 23 years in a New York state prison on charges of sexual assault and third-degree rape has tested positive for COVID-19, in prison according to local media Variety.

8:45AM: The Punjab government announced that to help those whose livelihood is affected as a result of lockdown, all IAS Officers of Punjab Cadre shall contribute one day salary to Chief Minister Relief Fund.

8:30AM: The United Arab Emirates announced on Monday it will temporarily suspend all passenger and transit flights amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

8:20AM: The Ernakulam Medical College in Kalamassery is going to be transformed into a full-fledged coronavirus treatment centre.

From now on, only the emergency Out Patient (OP) wing and dialysis unit will work at the hospital.

8:00AM: The US has seen a significant spike in coronavirus cases with the total confirmed infections jumping to nearly 34,000 while over 400 fatalities were recorded, even as one in every three Americans has been told to stay home.

Till Sunday evening at least 33,546 Americans, including Republican Senator from Kentucky Rand Paul, were confirmed infected with coronavirus while the death toll increased to 419, according to Worldometer, a website which compiles new cases of COVID-19,