Another Luxury Hotel In Chennai Turns Into Covid-19 Hotspot After Over 20 Staffers Test Positive

Luxury hotels across Chennai have come under the scanner of health department officials after two renowned hotels reported clusters of Covid-19 infection in rapid succession.

The health officials said that about 232 staff members at luxury hotel Leela Palace were tested for coronavirus, out of which 20 have tested positive for the Covid infection, constituting to 10 per cent of the positive results.

Earlier, another luxury hotel ITC Grand Chola came into the spotlight for emerging as coronavirus hotspot after at least 85 staff members, including their families and neighbours had tested positive for Covid-19.

The higher hotel authorities stated that they are following all social distancing norms and state-directed SOPs to curb the spread of coronavirus. However, the Tamil Nadu health department on Saturday asked the hotel industry in the state to conduct a saturation test. It directed all hotels to conduct saturation test for detecting the Covid infection across hotels and other establishments.

Previously, more than 100 IIT-Madras students and several staff members tested positive after the reopening of the educational institute. It was later closed down temporarily until next orders.

