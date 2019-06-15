﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Chandrababu Naidu Frisked At Vijayawada Airport, Denied VIP Access To Aircraft

Chandrababu Naidu Frisked At Vijayawada Airport, Denied VIP Access To Aircraft

N. Chandrababu Naidu was denied VIP access to the aircraft and had to travel in the bus along with other passengers.

Outlook Web Bureau 15 June 2019
Chandrababu Naidu Frisked At Vijayawada Airport, Denied VIP Access To Aircraft
Andhra Pradesh Leader of Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu was frisked at Vijaywada airport on Friday.
Twitter
Chandrababu Naidu Frisked At Vijayawada Airport, Denied VIP Access To Aircraft
outlookindia.com
2019-06-15T12:19:29+0530

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and now leader of opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu had to undergo frisking at Gannavaram Airport in Vijaywada late Friday.

Naidu was also denied VIP access to the aircraft and had to travel in the bus along with other passengers.

A security guard was seen frisking Naidu at the security entrance.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief was also not allowed to reach the aircraft in VIP vehicle.

The incident drew strong reaction from TDP, which alleged that BJP and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) were resorting to witch-hunting.

TDP leader and former state Home Minister Chinna Rajappa said the attitude of authorities was not only insulting but they also compromised on Naidu's security as he enjoys "Z plus' category security.

He said Naidu never had to face this situation though he was in opposition for many years.

He demanded the central and state governments ensure proper security to Naidu.

(IANS)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau N. Chandrababu Naidu Vijayawada TDP YSR Congress National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Cricket World Cup 2019: England Receive Injury Scares In Eoin Morgan And Jason Roy
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters