CBSE Announces Board Examination Schedule For Class 10, 12; Check Dates, Other Details Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the date sheet for Class X and XII board exams on Tuesday.

Exams for students of Class X will commence from 4 May and will end on 7 June and those for students of Class XII will start on 4 May and end on 11 June.

Exams for students of Class X will be conducted in a single shift. Exams will begin at 10:30 am and end at 12:30 pm.

Exams for subjects such as languages, social science, Mathematics (Standard and Basic), Home Science and Science will end at 1:30 pm.

Students can download the date sheet from the board’s official website – cbse.nic.in

Exams for students of Class XII will be held in two shifts—morning and afternoon.

The morning shift will begin at 10.30 am and end by 12.30 pm or 1.30 pm depending on the subject. The afternoon shift will begin at 2.30 pm and end by 4.30 pm or 5.30 pm depending on the subject.

Through a press statement on Tuesday, the board said that the, “Date sheet has been released nearly three months before so that students can make their study plan and overcome the problems faced during the pandemic.”

Usually, practical exams are conducted in January and written exams begin in February and conclude in March. However, the exams were delayed during this session in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Class 12 exams would be conducted in two shifts to reduce the number of days in conducting examinations. In the second shift, examinations will be conducted in subjects which are not opted by students in schools situated abroad," said Sanjyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examination, CBSE.

"In the second shift, examinations will be conducted on four days.... The exam date sheet has been prepared in such a manner that on any day, the total number of students in an examination centre is limited. This will help the examination centres to strictly follow the Covid-19 safety norms. No school staff who has worked on morning shift will be given duty on afternoon shift following safety guidelines," he added.

The number of days taken to conduct exams is less than previous years.

"This year, fewer days are taken to conduct the examinations from last years. In 2020, examination schedule was of 45 days. However, in 2021, examination schedule is of 39 days.

"Sufficient time has been given between the examinations of two main subjects in both the classes. This will reduce the stress of the students and help them in better preparations for the examinations," Bhardwaj said.

Schools across the country were closed in March last year to contain the spread of Covid-19. They were partially reopened in some states from October 15.

The board exams last year had to be postponed mid-way in March. They were later cancelled and the results announced on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine