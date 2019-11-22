Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  'Misappropriation Of Rs 332 Cr': CBI Raids, Files Case Against Ex-Manipur CM & Congress Leader Ibobi Singh

'Misappropriation Of Rs 332 Cr': CBI Raids, Files Case Against Ex-Manipur CM & Congress Leader Ibobi Singh

The investigating agency carried out searches at 9 different locations, including Aizawl (Mizoram), Imphal (Manipur) & Gurugram (Haryana), in connection with the case.

Outlook Web Bureau 22 November 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
'Misappropriation Of Rs 332 Cr': CBI Raids, Files Case Against Ex-Manipur CM & Congress Leader Ibobi Singh
Former Manipur chief minister and senior Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh.
'Misappropriation Of Rs 332 Cr': CBI Raids, Files Case Against Ex-Manipur CM & Congress Leader Ibobi Singh
outlookindia.com
2019-11-22T13:39:19+0530

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday registered a case against former Manipur chief minister and Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh and five others for alleged misappropriation of government funds to the tune of approximately Rs 332 crore.

The investigating agency carried out searches at 9 different locations, including Aizawl (Mizoram), Imphal (Manipur) & Gurugram (Haryana), in connection with the case, multiple news agencies reported. 

Ibobi Singh, the then chairman of the Manipur Development Society (MDS), had allegedly conspired with others during his tenure -- June 2009 - July 2017 -- and misappropriated government approximately Rs 332 crore of Rs 518 crore entrusted to them for the purpose of executing development work, officials said.

The CBI has registered the case on the request of the Manipur government, which was routed through the Centre.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau O. Ibobi Singh New Delhi Corruption National
Next Story : BJP, AAP Lock Horns In Parliament Over Delhi Water Quality
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From INDIA
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement