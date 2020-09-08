Caught On Camera: Dalit Man Beaten To Death Over Rumour That He Sold His Daughter

A 45-year-old Dalit man died in a Uttar Pradesh hospital on Sunday after he was beaten by a group of five men at his home in Mainpuri, allegedly over rumours. The brutal incident was caught on camera.

A video shared by Samajwadi Party on its Twitter handle shows a group of five men assaulting Sarvesh Diwakar on the terrace of his rented house. Even though Diwakar pleads for mercy, the attackers beat him till he falls on the ground, unconscious.

While the Samajwadi Party in the tweet said the attackers belonged to right-wing group Bajrang Dal, the police refuted the claim and said those arrested do not have any political affiliation.

The attack reportedly took place after a rumour was circulated that the deceased had sold his daughter.

It was learnt later that Diwakar, who had been facing financial problems, had sent his daughter to live with his relative so that she could be taken of.

After he was assaulted, Diwakar lay on the road, injured, for several hours. He was taken to a hospital only after the police reached the spot.

The police said they have arrested four persons, based on the video.

Two days ago, an angry mob had thrashed a man to death at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district in the presence of police which had arrived there after he allegedly shot dead a school teacher.

