Advertisement
Monday, Oct 04, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Bomb Recovered Near NPP Office In Shillong After Vice President’s Arrival In Meghalaya

The proscribed Hynñiewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) has claimed responsibility.

Bomb Recovered Near NPP Office In Shillong After Vice President’s Arrival In Meghalaya
The IED weighing five kgs was made up of gelatine sticks and kept inside an empty paint container and put in the bag | Representational Image

Trending

Bomb Recovered Near NPP Office In Shillong After Vice President’s Arrival In Meghalaya
outlookindia.com
2021-10-04T20:18:16+05:30
Outlook Bureau

Outlook Bureau

More stories from Outlook Bureau
View All

Published: 04 Oct 2021, Updated: 04 Oct 2021 8:18 pm

An improvised explosive device (IED) placed inside a bag was found by the entrance gate of the office of the National People’s Party in Shillong on Monday afternoon at a time when the vice president of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu, was visiting the Meghalaya capital.

The NPP heads the ruling coalition in the state. The bomb squad later defused the IED.

The proscribed Hynñiewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) claimed responsibility. Saiñkupar Nongtraw, the self-styled general secretary and spokesperson of the outfit, made the claim through a post on his official Facebook account.


The IED weighing five kgs was made up of gelatine sticks and kept inside an empty paint container and put in the bag. According to sources, the bomb failed to go off as the wiring was not done correctly. “The area where the party office is located in Lower Lachumiere is a busy place and there could have been damage done if the bomb had exploded,” a source said.


The outfit later issued a statement threatening ministers who, it alleged, had conspired in the death of Cherish S Thangkhiew, a surrendered leader of the outfit.

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India


“We have received information from reliable sources regarding the death of (L) Bah Che, that it was a complete political conspiracy by some ministers of the state of Meghalaya and where these ministers will hide themselves before the upcoming elections, we will hunt them, chase them and intimidate them, hence we will shoot and kill them without any mercy (sic),” the statement read.


The 54-year-old Thangkhiew was killed when police shot him in self-defence after he allegedly attacked a team that had gone to his house in connection with a blast in the city earlier. Civil society groups have since been demanding justice and removal of some top police officials.


Monday’s incident has raised questions about the efficacy of the intelligence apparatus particularly since it came on a day when a VVIP was in the city. The outfit had carried out a blast in the city on August 10 and another before that at Khliehriat in Jowai district catching the police napping.


“You could say there was an intelligence lapse. The sanitisation that is required to be done for a VVIP visit may not have been done properly,” a police official said on condition of anonymity.

Tags

Outlook Bureau Venkaiah Naidu Meghalaya Shillong Bomb Explosives Northeast India National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Lakhimpur Kheri: Punjab Dy CM Randhawa And Seven MLAs Detained By UP Police

Lakhimpur Kheri: Punjab Dy CM Randhawa And Seven MLAs Detained By UP Police

Lakhimpur Kheri: Opposition Gets Huge Opportunity Right Before Uttar Pradesh's Assembly Elections

BJP Says No To Kangana’s Candidature For Mandi Bypoll, Cong All Set For Pratibha

Fourth Progressive Punjab Investors Summit To Be Held On Oct 26 & 27

The Way They Committed Murders Shows They Are Not Farmers But Professional Gangs: Bharatiya Kisan Sangh

Political Defections In Kashmir: All Eyes On Omar's Close Aide Davinder Rana’s Next Move

Centre Negligent Towards Telangana In Selecting Padma Shri Awardees: CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

Fresh Covid-19 Cases Fell By 30% In 10 Days

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders Stay No. 4 After Emphatic Win Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders Stay No. 4 After Emphatic Win Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

World Animal Day 2021

World Animal Day 2021

California Oil Spill Reaches Huntington Beach

California Oil Spill Reaches Huntington Beach

People Queue Up For Vaccination In Delhi

People Queue Up For Vaccination In Delhi

Advertisement

More from India

Supreme Court Seeks Response From 43 Farm Leaders In Haryana Govt.'s Plea

Supreme Court Seeks Response From 43 Farm Leaders In Haryana Govt.'s Plea

Lakhimpur Kheri: UP Govt Announces Compensation Of Rs 45 Lakh To Families Of Slain Farmers

Lakhimpur Kheri: UP Govt Announces Compensation Of Rs 45 Lakh To Families Of Slain Farmers

Farm Laws Have Been Stayed, What Are You Protesting Against?: Supreme Court To Kisan Mahapanchayat

Farm Laws Have Been Stayed, What Are You Protesting Against?: Supreme Court To Kisan Mahapanchayat

Sack Haryana CM: Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, In Letter To President

Sack Haryana CM: Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, In Letter To President

Read More from Outlook

Pandora Papers: Some Cases Were 'Already Known,' Claim Govt Sources

Pandora Papers: Some Cases Were 'Already Known,' Claim Govt Sources

Kamalika Ghosh / An investigation carried out by International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) revealed how elites of 91 countries found ways to hide their financial assets from scrutiny.

Lakhimpur Kheri: Punjab Dy CM Randhawa And Seven MLAs Detained By UP Police

Lakhimpur Kheri: Punjab Dy CM Randhawa And Seven MLAs Detained By UP Police

Harish Manav / The UP police have taken the Punjab Dy CM and the seven MLAs to Police Post Shahjhapur falling under Police Station, Sarsawa, Saharanpur.

Panama To Pandora: 10 Indians Whose Financial Records Have Faced ‘Leaks’ - Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn And More

Panama To Pandora: 10 Indians Whose Financial Records Have Faced ‘Leaks’ - Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn And More

Saptaparno Ghosh / More than 700 Indian politicians, actors, sports stars and other celebs are linked to such offshore companies or trusts.

Winds Of Change Quietly Blowing Across Madrasas In Hindi Heartland

Winds Of Change Quietly Blowing Across Madrasas In Hindi Heartland

Jeevan Prakash Sharma, Umesh Kumar Ray / Muslim scholars say there are about 50 madrasas in UP that are considered pioneers in education reforms. But, in the absence of a central regulatory body, their number is unknown.

Advertisement