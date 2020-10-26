BJP Sweeps Ladakh Hill Council Elections, Set To Form Govt

The Bharatiya Janata Party has won the sixth Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Leh general council elections winning 15 seats out of a total of 26. Congress party performed better from the previous year winning nine seats and independents two seats.

The BJP was expecting all 26 seats in the LAHDC Leh as it has fulfilled their demand of turning Ladakh into union territory. However, soon after the UT status fear gripped the region as the government didn't grant the sixth schedule to the region. Political parties are seeking safeguards for the region on the pattern in northeastern states. This factor was played up by Congress during the election campaign, which increases its tally.

As the results of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) start pouring in since Monday morning, the head office of the BJP in Leh started resounding with pro-BJP slogans. The winning candidates would rush to party headquarters to celebrate their win with the party workers.

First major victory for BJP in UT Ladakh. BJP won 15 out of 26 seats in the Leh Autonomous District Council elections. Congrats team BJP, Ladakh UT — Ram Madhav (@rammadhavbjp) October 26, 2020

A winning Congress candidate Tsering Nurboo from Basgo constituency said his party would fight for the sixth schedule for the Ladakh region. An independent candidate Konchok Stazin from the border constituency of Chushul said the situation on the border is very terrible. “I will not hesitate in putting forward my views of the present situation in the border area before people in Ladakh and outside,” he added.

From Panamik constituency, the BJP’s Tsering Sandup, said winning of the BJP from Nobra Valley including his success shows the party has worked for the welfare of the people. He said he would be working in the education sector in his constituency and his focus would remain the same.

The BJP made all efforts to retain its hold on LAHDC Leh even as tension along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh and increasing local protests concerning jobs, demography, and identity were raised by Congress and independent candidates to put the party on the back foot.

The party had sent senior leaders and ministers to the Leh for campaigning leaving no chance.

An electorate of 89,776, including 45025 women, exercised their franchise in 294 polling stations spread over 26 constituencies across Leh district. There were 94 candidates including 26 each of the BJP and Congress. Besides the Congress and BJP, the Aam Admi Party (AAP) had fielded 19 candidates. There were 23 independents in the fray.

The LHDC, Leh was constituted in accordance with the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Act of 1995 during PV Narasimha Rao's government, and its first election was held in 1995. Later during Mufti Mohammad Sayeed led PDP rule in 2003 similar council was established for Kargil district.

The LHDC Leh elections are held after every five years and it has over the years remained dominated by Congress. In 2010 polls, of 26 seats, the BJP had only four seats and Congress had 22. In the previous council, the BJP had 17 seats, and the Congress four seats and the National Conference had two seats.

Ahead of the present LAHDC polls, prominent political leaders, political parties including the BJP and religious monks from the region formed the Peoples Movement of Ladakh demanding constitutional safeguards for locals of the region under Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. A delegation of the People Movement of Ladakh had met Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. The Ministry assured the delegation of conceding the demand after the LAHDC polls following which the Peoples Movement of Ladakh withdrew the poll boycott call.

On September 3, BJP led LAHDC Leh had passed a resolution, seeking safeguards under Article 371 of the Constitution of India or sixth schedule or domicile law, to protect the tribal rights of the indigenous people of Ladakh.

