Farmers’ Protest Enters Day 10, Fifth Round Of Talks With Centre To Be Held Today

Dip in temperatures in the national capital has not deterred thousands of farmers from continuing to stage their protests at various locations along the Delhi-Haryana border on Saturday. As the farmers’ protests entered its tenth day, various farmers’ representatives are slated to meet with officials from the Centre, for the fifth-round of talks to push for repealing the new farm laws.

The protesting farmers, who have already blocked many key routes leading to Delhi from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, on Friday threatened to intensify their agitation and block more roads if the government did not accept their demand. They have also called for a “Bharat bandh” on December 8.

Before the meeting with the government in the afternoon, leaders of around 40 farmer unions will discuss their strategy to press their demands. During the fourth-round of talks held between the government and agitating farmer unions on Thursday failed to end the standoff over the new farm laws.

The blockade at the Delhi borders, including at Tikri, Singhu, Jharoda, Ghazipur and Chilla, has thrown traffic out of gear. The diversion of traffic from these border points has led to long jams on alternative routes in the national capital.

Meanwhile, police have kept the Delhi-Haryana border at Singhu, Tikri, Jharoda, Jhatikara, Auchandi, Lampur, Piao, Maniyari and Mangesh closed. However, if anyone needs to commute towards Harayana, they can travel via Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri National Highway-8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders, police said. The Badusarai border remained open only for light motor vehicles like cars and two wheelers, police officials added.

The Chilla border on the Noida link road also remained closed for traffic from Noida to Delhi due to farmers’ protests near Gautam Budh Dwar. Similarly, police have kept the Ghazipur border on National Highway-24 shut for vehicles coming from Ghaziabad to Delhi.

Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and scrap the mandi system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

On Wednesday, agitating farmers demanded that the Centre convene a special session of Parliament and repeal the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

