Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022
Arunachal Reports 134 New Covid-19 Cases, Highest One-Day Spike In Jan

Arunachal Pradesh has been witnessing a spurt in coronavirus infections since January 4 with 340 new Covid-19 cases reported so far.

A health worker sorts vials at a COVID-19 testing site amid concern over a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. | PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan

2022-01-11T22:01:42+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Published: 11 Jan 2022, Updated: 11 Jan 2022 10:01 pm

Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday recorded 134 new Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day spike in January so far, pushing the tally to 55,692, a health department official said. Of the fresh cases, 63 were registered in the Capital Complex Region, 23 in Papum Pare district, 11 in Namsai and nine each in West Kameng and Lohit, he said.        

Seven new infections were reported from Tawang, four from Lower Subansiri, two each from West Siang, Lower Dibang Valley and East Siang and one each from Changlang and Pakke Kessang. Seven army personnel are among the new patients, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said. At least 120 fresh cases were detected through rapid antigen test, and seven each through RT-PCR and TrueNAT methods, the official said, adding that 62 of them have developed Covid symptoms.       

The northeastern state has been witnessing a spurt in coronavirus infections since January 4 with 340 new cases reported so far. The state registered 37 fresh cases on Monday. The death toll remained at 282 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.       

Arunachal Pradesh now has 352 active cases, while four patients recuperated from the disease during the period, taking the total number of recoveries to 55,058, Jampa said. The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stood at 99.86 percent. The Capital Complex Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 143, followed by Lohit (40), Papum Pare (35), West Kameng (33) and Namsai (30). Over 12.10 lakh samples have been tested for Covid-19 in the state, including 1,511 on Monday, and the positivity ratio stood at 8.86 per cent, Jampa said. 

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said 14,98,353 people have been inoculated so far. At least 24,839 beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years have been vaccinated with the first dose and 1,151 senior citizens received the booster jab. In view of the surge in coronavirus cases, the state government has directed all deputy commissioners to re-establish district Covid control rooms and reactivate rapid response teams. 

-With PTI Inputs

