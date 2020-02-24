Anti-CAA Protest: Entry, Exit Gates Of Jaffrabad, Babarpur Metro Stations Closed

February 24, 2020
On Sunday afternoon, clashes broke out between two groups -- one against CAA, another for in -- in northeast Delhi.

Outlook Web Bureau 24 February 2020
There is heavy police deployment in Jaffrabad where hundreds of anti-CAA protesters, primarily women, are staging a sit-in. (ANI)
In view of the ongoing protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday morning closed the entry and exit gates of Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur metro stations citing security reasons.

Today is the second day that the entry and exit gates of the metro stations have been closed due to the anti-CAA protest. While the Jaffrabad metro station had been closed on Sunday morning, the Maujpur-Babarpur metro station was closed in the evening following an incident of stone-pelting between two groups in Maujpur area. The police had to resort to firing tear gas shells in order to disperse the mob.

Maujpur is close to Jaffrabad metro station area, where women are holding a protest against the CAA amid heavy security.

On Sunday afternoon, clashes broke out between two groups -- one against CAA, another for it -- in northeast Delhi.

Police fired tear gas shells as members of the two groups pelted stones at each other in Maujpur.

There was tension in the area after hundreds of anti-CAA protesters, mostly women, blocked a road near the Jaffrabad metro station which connects Seelampur with Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar.

