Stone Pelting, Clashes Between Two Groups Near Anti-CAA Protest Site In Delhi

Clashes broke out between two groups of people on Sunday evening near Jaffrabad in northeast Delhi where a large number of people had gathered to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
Police fired tear gas shells as members of the two groups pelted stones at each other in Maujpur.
There was tension in the area after hundreds of anti-CAA protesters, mostly women, blocked a road near the Jaffrabad metro station which connects Seelampur with Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar.
The anti-CAA protest continued on Sunday, prompting the Delhi Metro authorities to close the entry and exit gates of the station.
There was heavy security deployment in the area.
