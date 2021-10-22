This Andaman MP Is Fighting For Cops' Rights To Celebrate Birthdays, Anniversaries With Family

Andaman and Nicobar Islands MP Kuldeep Rai on Friday urged the Union Territory’s police chief Satyendra Garg to grant leave to the cops on their special occasions so that they can spend quality time with their families.

In his letter, Rai has urged the top officer to grant leave to policemen on the birthdays of their spouses and children so that they spend quality time with their families.

He said that since the Covid-19 outbreak, policemen in the Union Territory have been working tirelessly.

Rai said that the Andaman and Nicobar Police worked dedicatedly to maintain law and order during festivals and visits of VVIPs.

Durga Puja was recently celebrated in the islands and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had visited the archipelago to inaugurate several projects.

Citing a 2021 Delhi Police order granting duty rest to policemen on similar occasions, he said that many law enforcers in the archipelago have missed important occasions like birthdays of their spouses and children due to dedication to work, and requested Garg to allow them to spend quality time with their families during such events. (With PTI inputs)