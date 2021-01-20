January 20, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  All MPs To Undergo RT-PCR Tests For Covid-19 Before Budget Session: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

All MPs To Undergo RT-PCR Tests For Covid-19 Before Budget Session: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

The Budget session will commence from January 29

Outlook Web Bureau 20 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
All MPs To Undergo RT-PCR Tests For Covid-19 Before Budget Session: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Om Birla
PTI
All MPs To Undergo RT-PCR Tests For Covid-19 Before Budget Session: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
outlookindia.com
2021-01-20T09:39:39+05:30
Also read

All MPs will have to undergo a Covid-19 test before the Budget session commences, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Tuesday.

Birla on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting of top government officials for holding the Budget session amid the pandemic. Covid-19 tests will be held at the parliament premises from January 27 and all arrangements will be made for legislators to follow social distance norms, Birla said.

This comes at a time when four Kerala MLAs tested positive for the virus after attending the current Assembly session. Read more

Addressing a press conference about the start of the parliament session, Om Birla said all necessary coronavirus related protocols, including maintaining social distancing and sanitisation, will be followed during the Budget session which will commence from January 29.

Interacting with reporters after a meeting, the Lok Sabha speaker said, "All MPs will be requested to undergo RT-PCR test to detect Covid-19 before the start of the Budget session. Arrangements for the test will also be made in parliament premises for two days starting from January 27, he said.

Arrangements were also being made so that Covid-19 tests can be conducted near the residences of the parliamentarians, Birla added.

The Lok Sabha speaker said the House will sit in two shifts, morning and evening. The Rajya Sabha will sit in morning from 9 am to 1 pm and the Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 8 pm.

Budget session of parliament will be held in two parts, January 29 to February 15 and then from March 8 to April 8.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

SC Panel Will Not Be Able To Resolve Farmers’ Crisis: SAD Chief Sukhbir Badal

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Om Birla Delhi COVID-19 Budgets National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos