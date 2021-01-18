January 18, 2021
Kerala: 4 MLAs Infected With Coronavirus After Attending Assembly Session

K Ansalan (CPI-M), K Dasan (CPI-M), Mukesh (CPI-M) and E S Bijimol (CPI) have tested positive for Covid-19

Outlook Web Bureau 18 January 2021
Kerala Legislative Assembly
PTI File Photo
Even as the active coronavirus caseload in India has seen a steady decline during the past few days, four MLAs in Kerala have tested positive for the virus after they participated in the current Assembly session. Of them three MLAs belong to the CPI-M, while one is a member of the CPI.

The MLAs-- K Ansalan (CPI-M), K Dasan (CPI-M), Mukesh (CPI-M) and E S Bijimol (CPI) represent Neyyattinkara, Kollam, Koyilandy and Peermedu Assembly constituencies respectively.

While Dasan and Alansar have been admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College hospital, Mukesh and Bijimol are under observation at their houses.

(With PTI inputs)

 

