'Even if the BJP offers allurements and also cabinet berths, our MLAs will not come under pressure,' SBSP general secretary Arvind Rajbhar said.

Outlook Web Bureau 22 May 2019
Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2019-05-22T15:33:03+0530

The Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) dismissed all speculations on Wednesday that its legislators might desert the party after the dismissal of its president, Om Prakash Rajbhar, from the Uttar Pradesh cabinet.

"There are reports in the media about our three SBSP MLAs. All the three -- Triveni Ram, Ramanand Baudh and Kailash Nath Sonkar -- are solidly with the SBSP," Rajbhar said. "All have struggled together (for the party) and no amount of effort will help the BJP in succeeding in its designs."

SBSP general secretary Arvind Rajbhar pointed out that even though Sonkar was allegedly harassed by state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Mahendra Nath Pandey during the Rajya Sabha election, the legislator did not support the saffron party and, instead, cross-voted.

"Even if the BJP offers allurements and also cabinet berths, our MLAs will not come under pressure," Arvind Rajbhar said.

On Monday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recommended the sacking of Om Prakash Rajbhar from the cabinet for his outbursts against the BJP.

Governor Ram Naik accepted the recommendation and relieved the SBSP chief from his post of the backward class welfare minister.

Adityanath had also recommended that all SBSP members holding the rank of a minister of state be removed immediately.

(PTI)

Om Prakash Rajbhar Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2019 BJP

