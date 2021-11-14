Advertisement
Sunday, Nov 14, 2021
After Delhi, Haryana Closes Schools In NCR Districts Due To Pollution

The Haryana Government has decided that all schools in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar, will remain closed with immediate effect till November 17.

Both government and private schools in NCR districts will remain closed, as per the directions issued by Haryana Chief Secretary. | Representational Image

2021-11-14T20:54:42+05:30
Published: 14 Nov 2021, Updated: 14 Nov 2021 8:54 pm

After Delhi, Haryana has decided to close schools in four NCR districts keeping in view the rising levels of air pollution.

The Haryana Government has decided that all schools in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar, will remain closed with immediate effect till November 17, 2021.

An official spokesperson said that the State Government is voluntarily putting a number of measures in operation with immediate effect for the next seven days in revenue districts of Faridabad, Gurugram and Jhajjar falling within NCR area.

He said that as per the directions issued by Chief Secretary both government and private schools will remain closed.

He further said that all government and private offices are advised to work from home with an aim to reduce 30 percent plying of vehicles on roads, which will impact vehicular emissions and also reduce dust in the air.

Vehicles older than10/15 years (Diesel/Petrol respectively) shall be strictly checked with regard to emissions and impounded accordingly, he added.

