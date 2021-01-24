Why Is UP Government Reluctant To Allow Opposition To Visit State-Run Hospitals: AAP MLA

Aam Aadmi Party MLA attacked the ruling party in Uttar Pradesh by accusing the Yogi government of stopping opposition parties to visit the state-run government hospitals due to the fear of exposing truth regarding the development work.

AAP MLA Vinay Mishra from Dwarka also slammed the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh for bad condition of government hospitals, education and roads.

He also accused BJP governmentof running the state like a monarch

"Atrocities are being unleashed using democratic means on the people who are protesting and they are sent to jail. The condition of government hospitals, education and roads (in UP) is extremely bad," Mishra alleged.

He also said if the Yogi Adityanath government had done development, it need not stop leaders of opposition parties from visiting the government hospitals.

Mishra said the AAP will field candidates for zila panchayat members in UP, and claimed his party will form a government in the 2022 Assembly elections in the state.

(With PTI inputs)

