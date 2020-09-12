70-Year-Old Woman Raped, Beaten In Uttar Pradesh; Accused Arrested

A 70-year-old woman was raped and beaten up by a man in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia on Saturday following which the accused was arrested, police said.

The 25-year-old man forcibly entered the woman's house around 4 am and raped her, SHO of Haldi police station Satyendra Rai said.

The accused, who used to work in a house near the elderly woman's residence, also hurled abuses at the woman and thrashed her, he said.

A case was registered against him on the basis of a police complaint lodged by the nephew of the 70-year-old woman and the accused was arrested, the SHO said.

The woman was sent for a medical examination, he added.

Earlier this week, an 86-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man in a secluded area in south west Delhi's Chhawla area, police said on Tuesday.

The accused Sonu (37), a plumber, is a resident of Rewla Khanpur. He has been arrested in connection with the incident, they said.

The incident took place on Monday evening when the elderly woman was on her way to a nearby village. On the way, she happened to meet the accused who offered her lift on his two-wheeler, a senior police officer said.

On the pretext of dropping her safely at her destination, he took her to an isolated field and raped her, he said.

(With PTI Inputs)

