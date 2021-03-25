March 25, 2021
Poshan
3 CRPF Jawans Critical In Srinagar Militant Attack

The three were wounded in a hit-and-run attack in the Lawaypora area of Srinagar.

Naseer Ganai 25 March 2021
Representational image.
Three CRPF personnel were critically wounded in a hit-and-run attack by militants in the Lawaypora area on the outskirts of Srinagar on Thursday afternoon.

Police sources said the militants fired upon the CRPF party in Lawaypora, wounding three CRPF jawans. They were moved to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, their condition is stated to be very critical. The police and security forces have cordoned off the whole area to track down the militants, they said. 

 

