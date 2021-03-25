3 CRPF Jawans Critical In Srinagar Militant Attack

Three CRPF personnel were critically wounded in a hit-and-run attack by militants in the Lawaypora area on the outskirts of Srinagar on Thursday afternoon.

Police sources said the militants fired upon the CRPF party in Lawaypora, wounding three CRPF jawans. They were moved to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, their condition is stated to be very critical. The police and security forces have cordoned off the whole area to track down the militants, they said.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine