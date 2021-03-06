18-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death With A Scissor By Roommate In Delhi

In a shocking incident, an 18-year-old man was stabbed to death with a scissor allegedly by his roommate following a scuffle between them over a land dispute in Delhi's Shahadra area.

The police said, the victim, Aftab Alam, was stabbed on late Thursday night in Gandhinagar area of Shahadra.

The police said both the victim and the accused, identified as Rashid Alam, hail from the same village in Araria district of Bihar.

After stabbing Aftab, the accused jumped from the fourth floor of the building, following which he sustained fractures on his legs. The two men were taken to a nearby hospital, where Aftab was declared brought dead and Rashid was treated for his injuries, a senior police officer said.

A case of murder was registered and the accused has been arrested in connection with the killing, he said.

During interrogation, Rashid disclosed that he had a previous enmity over land dispute with Aftab's family in their native village. So, he planned to kill Aftab when he came to Delhi and stayed with the victim in the same room, the officer said.

On late Thursday night, Rashid kept a scissor with him under his mattress and started an argument with the victim. Later during a scuffle, he attacked the victim many times with the same scissor. After killing him, the accused tried to escape from the spot but when other roommates tried to apprehend him, he jumped from the fourth floor of the same building, he said.

Police said they have recovered blood-stained scissors, clothes and mobile phone of the accused.

With PTI inputs

