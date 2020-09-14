September 14, 2020
Corona
25 Lok Sabha MPs Test Positive For Covid-19 On Day-1 Of Monsoon Session

According to reports, members from BJP and Shiv Sena have tested positive along with those from the DMK, YSR Congress and RLP.

Outlook Web Bureau 14 September 2020
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings during the opening day of Parliament's Monsoon Session, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, at Parliament House in New Delhi.
PTI/LSTV
According to reports, as many as 25 members of the Lok Sabha have tested positive for Covid-19. All members were required to get tested for Covid-19, 72 hours prior to the start of the session today. Its reported that 12 members of the BJP have tested positive. Reports also suggest that MPs from Shiv Sena, YSR Congress, DMK and RLP have also tested positive. Sources have said that Lok Sabha members were tested at the Parliament House on September 13 and 14.

BJP’s Sukanta Majumdar shared his positive status on Twitter yesterday. "Requesting all those who have come in close contact with me in the last few days to monitor their health and get tested in case of any symptoms," he tweeted.

Stringent social-distancing protocols were adopted in view of the pandemic. Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has provided multi-utility Covid-19 kits to all MPs. Each kit contains 40 disposable masks, five N-95 masks, 20 bottles of sanitisers of 50 ml each, face shields, 40 pairs of gloves, a touch-free hook to open and close doors without touching them, herbal sanitation wipes and tea bags to enhance immunity.

 

 

