25 Lok Sabha MPs Test Positive For Covid-19 On Day-1 Of Monsoon Session

According to reports, as many as 25 members of the Lok Sabha have tested positive for Covid-19. All members were required to get tested for Covid-19, 72 hours prior to the start of the session today. Its reported that 12 members of the BJP have tested positive. Reports also suggest that MPs from Shiv Sena, YSR Congress, DMK and RLP have also tested positive. Sources have said that Lok Sabha members were tested at the Parliament House on September 13 and 14.

BJP’s Sukanta Majumdar shared his positive status on Twitter yesterday. "Requesting all those who have come in close contact with me in the last few days to monitor their health and get tested in case of any symptoms," he tweeted.

I have tested #Covid19 positive today. I am doing well & taking doctors advice.



Requesting all those who have come in close contact with me in the last few days to monitor their health and get tested in case of any symptoms.@JoshiPralhad @arjunrammeghwal @VMBJP @DilipGhoshBJP — Dr. Sukanta Majumdar (@DrSukantaMajum1) September 13, 2020

Stringent social-distancing protocols were adopted in view of the pandemic. Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has provided multi-utility Covid-19 kits to all MPs. Each kit contains 40 disposable masks, five N-95 masks, 20 bottles of sanitisers of 50 ml each, face shields, 40 pairs of gloves, a touch-free hook to open and close doors without touching them, herbal sanitation wipes and tea bags to enhance immunity.

