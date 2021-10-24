100 Crore Vaccine Shots Proves Strength Of 'Sabka Prayas': PM Modi On 'Mann Ki Baat'

Addressing the nation during this month's 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the success of India's Covid vaccination drive is proof of its capability. He further added that the country was moving on with new energy and speed toward achieving 100 per cent vaccination after crossing the significant milestone of 100 crore shots of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The success of our vaccination drive shows India's capability and the strength of 'sabka prayas' (collective effort) mantra, he said.

In the monthly broadcast, Modi hailed healthcare workers for the vaccine milestone and said he knew that they would leave no stone unturned to vaccinate the people of the country.

Modi said the country is moving ahead with new energy and enthusiasm after crossing the 100 crore Covid vaccine doses milestone.

On October 21, India achieved a major milestone in its vaccination programme against Covid-19 as the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore mark.

In his Mann Ki Baat radio programme, Modi also said India has always worked for world peace and this is seen in the country's contribution to the UN Peacekeeping forces.

India is also working to make Yoga and traditional methods of wellness more popular, he said.

The prime minister also praised the rise in number of women police personnel and noted that it has jumped to over 2.15 lakh from 1.05 lakh in 2014.

Referring to the 'vocal for local' campaign, the prime minister urged people to buy local products in the festival season.

(With PTI inputs)