﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  India Is Witnessing Rapid Economic And Social Changes: PM Modi

India Is Witnessing Rapid Economic And Social Changes: PM Modi

India's economy had stabilised over the last few years, fiscal deficit had come down, inflation was under control and the middle class was rising, PM Modi said.

Outlook Web Bureau 07 October 2018
India Is Witnessing Rapid Economic And Social Changes: PM Modi
ANI/Twitter
India Is Witnessing Rapid Economic And Social Changes: PM Modi
outlookindia.com
2018-10-07T15:25:13+0530
Related Stories

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India is going through major social and economic changes and the resultant New India will prove to be a catalyst for global development.

"India is witnessing rapid economic and social changes. The country is going through a big transformation. We are marching towards a New India," Modi said at an investors summit here in Uttarakhand.

"Every major institution in the world is predicting that in the coming decades, India is going to be the driving engine of world growth," he added.

Modi said India's economy had stabilised over the last few years, fiscal deficit had come down, inflation was under control and the middle class was rising.

"The scale and speed at which reforms are happening are unprecedented. In the last two years, the central and state governments have ushered in more than 10,000 reforms. Thanks to this, India has made a significant jump of 42 points in the global 'ease of doing business' index," the Prime Minister said.

"As part of these reforms, more than 1,400 laws have been repealed. Major tax reforms have been brought in."

Modi said the Goods and Services Tax (GST) had been the "biggest tax reform since independence" that had made the entire country into a single market and had widened the tax base.

He said infrastructure development was taking place at a "record speed" with more than 10,000 kilometres of national highways built in the last one year.

"It means over 27 km road built per day. This rate is double as compared to road development during previous governments."

(IANS)

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Dehra Dun Indian Economy GST National
  • Comments (1)

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Nepal Airlines Corp Conducts Maiden Flight To Everest Gateway
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters