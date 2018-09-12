﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  India Facing Grave Threat, Rafale Will Enhance IAF's Capability: Air Force Chief B.S. Dhanoa

India Facing Grave Threat, Rafale Will Enhance IAF's Capability: Air Force Chief B.S. Dhanoa

Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa said intentions of adversaries can change overnight and the Air Force needs to match their force level.

Outlook Web Bureau 12 September 2018
RELATED STORIES
Next Story
India Facing Grave Threat, Rafale Will Enhance IAF's Capability: Air Force Chief B.S. Dhanoa
Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa said the government is procuring Rafale fighter jets and S-400 missile systems to enhance IAF's capability.
ANI Photo
India Facing Grave Threat, Rafale Will Enhance IAF's Capability: Air Force Chief B.S. Dhanoa
outlookindia.com
2018-09-12T12:29:17+0530

Amid the rising clamour on the Rafale deal, the Indian Air Force Chief, Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa, on Wednesday said by acquiring the French fighters the IAF was strengthening its depleting fleet.

"By providing the Rafale and the S-400 (anti-missile system), the government is strengthening the Indian Air Force to counter the shortfall of our depleting numbers of aircraft," he said at an event here.

Pointing to IAF's  strength coming down to 31 squadrons from the sanctioned strength of 42, Dhanoa said India faced a shortage of fighter aircraft despite the threat of a two-front war with Pakistan and China.

"Very few countries are facing challenges like us. We have two nuclear-armed neighbours.We have to match neighbours Pakistan and China to tackle a two-front war," he said.

The IAF chief's comments come a day after former Bharatiya Janata Party ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "personal culpability" in the Rafale deal which they dubbed as the country's "biggest defence scam".

Earlier this month, the IAF Vice Chief, Air Marshal S.B. Deo too, had endorsed the Rafale, deal saying the aircraft will give India "unprecedented combat capabilities".

Besides BJP rebels Sinha and Shourie, the Congress led by its President Rahul Gandhi has been relentlessly attacking the Modi government over the jet deal that was announced by the Prime Minister in 2015. 

(IANS)

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Birender Singh Dhanoa Indian Air Force Fighter Jet National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Website
Outlook Videos
Latest Issue
Read
here
17 September, 2018
Previous Issues

Latest

Most Viewed

Most Commented

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters