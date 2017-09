An Indian Air Force training aircraft on a routine mission crashed in Hyderabad today, Air Force sources said.

The trainee pilot escaped unhurt, they added.

A court of inquiry will ascertain the cause of the incident.

"Today morning, at around 11.45 am, a Kiran aircraft which got airborne from the Hakimpeth Air Force station in Hyderabad for a routine training mission crashed. The pilot, a trainee flight cadet, is safe," sources said in Delhi.

(PTI)