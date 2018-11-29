Hyderabad: Man Stabbed To Death With Butcher's Knife As People Look On

A 35-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death by an auto-rickshaw driver in Hyderabad's Nayapul city on Wednesday evening.

The video of the killing went viral on social media within minutes of the incident.

The victim, Shakeer Qureshi, who runs a mutton shop, was murdered by Abdul Khaja, an autorickshaw driver in full public view over rent for an autorickshaw that Khaja’s relative had rented from Qureshi.



“The incident happened around 7: 15 pm. Both of them fought over auto rent, Khaja was drunk at the time. Qureshi runs a mutton shop and was in possession of the knife at the time of the incident. The reason for the murder as per preliminary investigation shows that the deceased had rented an auto to a relative of the accused and they had an argument about the rent money. The accused was drunk and their argument ended in murder,” The News Minute quoted Amber Kishore Jha, South Zone DCP, Hyderabad Police as saying.

According to media reports, the two fought over an issue on the main road, following which, Khaja stabbed Quereshi multiple times on the neck.

An official statement of the Hyderabad police released on Wednesday read, "In Mirchowk police station limits one murder occurred just now. Because of immediate response by a constable, accused was arrested within 10 minutes from the spot.”

"The accused was caught on the spot and has been taken into custody. A case is being registered under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code," a police officer said.

On September 26, a 28-year-old man was hacked to death by two assailants in broad daylight with an axe in Hyderabad's Attari. The incident came to light when the video went viral on social media.

