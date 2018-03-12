How Farmers Cooked, What They Ate And How They Charged Their Phones During 5-Day Trek

Who would dare embark on a 6-day trek covering 180 km without hiking backpacks, camp kitchen, tents, sleeping gear and safety and survival gear? Only these farmers who have been pushed to wall and had no other choice than to fight for their rights and survival will attempt it.

Most of the 35,000 farmers who walked from Nashik to Mumbai didn’t have a phone and those who had, didn’t have enough battery to call back their family worried about their well being.

Advertisement opens in new window

But ingenious jugaad always comes to the rescue. Lakshman Bhasre from Trimbakeshwar, tied a small solar panel on his head so that fellow farmers travelling with him can charge their phones.

Sourcing and cooking food are also one of the biggest challenges of trek, particularly when the journey is on a shoestring budget.

During their journey, the farmers showed tremendous support for each other. Before each meal, a team of farmers separates from the larger group to find space and cook food (from resources collected largely by themselves) before other members arrive, reported The Wire.

In the absence of large tents, farmers ate khichdi under the harsh sun. Musicians played traditional songs and some farmers even danced to the tune in the harsh weather.

Another 60-year-old woman, Sundarabai Mhadu Bhoi, carried groundnuts with her and shared with the reporters at the venue, reported News18.

Advertisement opens in new window

The extraordinary showcase of compassion was not just confined to the rally but was also seen in the streets of Mumbai when the farmers reached the city.

Around 4.30 am on Monday, when the group of farmers reached Byculla junction, they were welcomed by a large group of Muslim youth, who distributed water, dates and biscuits.

It's 4.30 am. When #KisanLongMarch reached Byculla junction, a large group of Muslim brothers distributed water, dates and biscuits to the marching https://t.co/AjIbNdij2I was an extraordinary act of solidarity, which the peasants reciprocated with loud slogans of Lal Salam. pic.twitter.com/teIOnA76iq — Sudeep Sudhakaran (@SudeepSudhakrn) March 11, 2018

Similarly, members of resident associations including kids lined up the Eastern Express Highway and distributed water, poha and biscuits to the peasants near Vikhroli.

Advertisement opens in new window

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis lauded the protesting farmers for maintaining discipline during the protest in Mumbai.