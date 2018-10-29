House Democrats Promise To Prioritise LGBTQ Rights Bill

﻿
House Democrats are promising to prioritize anti-discrimination legislation next year that would establish widespread equal rights protection for LGBTQ individuals.

House Democrats are promising to prioritise anti-discrimination legislation next year. This would for the first time establish widespread equal rights protection for LGBTQ individuals.

Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi recently said that she would introduce the Equality Act as one of her first orders of business if Democrats retake the House in November.

The bill would outlaw gender discrimination in places like restaurants and retail shops, in seeking housing, using health care and social services, applying for a loan or participating in the jury selection process.

The House bill has 198 co-sponsors, including two Republicans. But no Senate Republicans have signed on, and social conservatives oppose it. Even if the bill cleared Congress, it would still have to be signed by President Donald Trump to become law.

Nancy Pelosi Donald Trump Washington LGBT Laws Democratic Party

