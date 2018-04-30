Gujarat Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi Calls BR Ambedkar 'Brahmin'

Gujarat Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi on Sunday described BR Ambedkar as a "Brahmin", contending that there was nothing wrong in calling a learned person a Brahmin.
In his address at the 'Mega Brahmin Business Summit' in Gandhinagar, Trivedi said, "I have no hesitation in saying that BR Ambedkar is a Brahmin. There is nothing wrong with calling a learned person a Brahmin. In that context, I will say that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also a Brahmin."
The Father of Indian Constitution, BR Ambedkar, was born into a Dalit family and grew up to be the torchbearer for the community's cause.
The man behind the Dalit Buddhist movement, Ambedkar, campaigned against untouchability that the Dalits were subjected to. He also fought for the rights of women and labourers.
(ANI)
Dr. B R Ambedkar belonged to a Dalit family. He was born at Mhow distt. Indore ,MP. His father had been in the Indian army serving in Mahar regiment. ( Mahar is a marathi word,meant thereby is Cobbler.) .
P.Gautampurkar,Sawai Madhopur,Rajasthan
One simple example....Stupid are always destructive and ' brahmins ' do...
Stupid do not achieve Even When they are given a lot of oopurtunities nor the Brahmins...
So B.R.Ambedkar can not be considered as a Brahmin.....
It may not be wrong to consider Modi be a Brahmin
Post a Comment