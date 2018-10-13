﻿
Four Injured In Guwahati Low-Intensity Explosion, Investigation Underway

The explosion took place at a construction material dump in the Pan Bazar area.

Outlook Web Bureau 13 October 2018
Four Injured In Guwahati Low-Intensity Explosion, Investigation Underway
Four Injured In Guwahati Low-Intensity Explosion, Investigation Underway
At least four people were injured in an explosion in the Sukleswar ghat area in Guwahati Saturday, police said.

The explosion took place at a construction material dump in the Pan Bazar area when the four passersby, including a woman, were injured around 11.45 am, the sources said.

"We don't suspect it to be a bomb explosion as there were no splinters found and the injuries were due to stones hitting them," said DCP Ranjan Bhuyan who is at the site.

"We don't suspect it to be a sabotage or terrorist activity from the nature of the blast. It happened in a dump of sand kept for roadside drain construction. It may have had an unexploded shell which went off today," the DCP said.

An expert bomb squad would be arriving soon, he added.

The four injured suffered minor wounds and they were being provided medical care at the MMC Civil Hospital nearby, the police official said.

PTI

