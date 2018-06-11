The Website
11 June 2018 Last Updated at 1:32 pm National

Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee Admitted To AIIMS, BJP Says For Routine Check-Up

Vajpayee turned 93 in December 2017.
Outlook Web Bureau
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee Admitted To AIIMS, BJP Says For Routine Check-Up
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee Admitted To AIIMS, BJP Says For Routine Check-Up
outlookindia.com
2018-06-11T14:54:40+0530

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee has been admitted to the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), according to news agency ANI. The BJP said  he has been admitted for routine check-up. 

The 93-year-old leader will be under the supervision of AIIMS director Randeep Guleria, it said, adding that he has been admitted on doctors' advise.

Vajpayee was elected to Lok Sabha from Lucknow in 1991, 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2004. He is the first and the only non- Congress leader who completed his full term as prime minister.

Born in 1924, he entered politics during the Quit India movement in 1942. He was also the first external affairs minister to deliver a speech in the UN Assembly in Hindi.

On March 27, 2015 the President of India conferred Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour to Vajpayee.

In a special gesture, the Narendra Modi-led government in 2014 announced that Vajpayee's birthday would be celebrated as Good Governance Day annually.

 

READ MORE IN:
Atal Behari Vajpayee Delhi - New Delhi Uttar Pradesh Lucknow AIIMS

