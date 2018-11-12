Farhan And Priyanka Beat Delhi Pollution By Wearing Masks

Actors Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra, who are in the capital to shoot for their upcoming film "The Sky is Pink", are battling the city's pollution levels with masks. Farhan on Monday uploaded a picture on Instagram in which both the actors can be seen wearing anti-pollution masks.

"Masking our emotions in the Delhi air. Priyanka Chopra, your pose is just," he said, ending the message with a tick mark emoji. Responding to the picture, Priyanka commented: "Arre Delhi .. what has happened to you?"

Priyanka shared a photograph of herself basking sun. "The sun and I.. Delhi here we go.' The Sky Is Pink'," she captioned it. She also posted an image of herself with actress Zaira Wasim on her Instagram Stories and captioned it as "Delhi days".

Delhi's air quality started deteriorating a day after Diwali to "severe-plus" or "emergency" level due to fireworks and weather conditions like wind speed and dipping mercury, leading to lower dispersion rate of pollutants. Directed by Shonali Bose, "The Sky Is Pink", based on a true life story, will also be shot in Mumbai, London and the Andamans. The film is backed by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

IANS