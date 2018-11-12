﻿
Home »  Website »  Arts & Entertainment »  Farhan And Priyanka Beat Delhi Pollution By Wearing Masks

Farhan And Priyanka Beat Delhi Pollution By Wearing Masks

Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra, who are in the capital to shoot for their film ‘The Sky is Pink’ protects themselves from pollution by wearing a mask

Outlook Web Bureau 12 November 2018
Farhan And Priyanka Beat Delhi Pollution By Wearing Masks
Farhan, Priyanka beat Delhi pollution with masks
Twitter
Farhan And Priyanka Beat Delhi Pollution By Wearing Masks
outlookindia.com
2018-11-12T15:24:31+0530
Related Stories

Actors Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra, who are in the capital to shoot for their upcoming film "The Sky is Pink", are battling the city's pollution levels with masks. Farhan on Monday uploaded a picture on Instagram in which both the actors can be seen wearing anti-pollution masks.

"Masking our emotions in the Delhi air. Priyanka Chopra, your pose is just," he said, ending the message with a tick mark emoji. Responding to the picture, Priyanka commented: "Arre Delhi .. what has happened to you?"

Priyanka shared a photograph of herself basking sun. "The sun and I.. Delhi here we go.' The Sky Is Pink'," she captioned it. She also posted an image of herself with actress Zaira Wasim on her Instagram Stories and captioned it as "Delhi days".

Delhi's air quality started deteriorating a day after Diwali to "severe-plus" or "emergency" level due to fireworks and weather conditions like wind speed and dipping mercury, leading to lower dispersion rate of pollutants. Directed by Shonali Bose, "The Sky Is Pink", based on a true life story, will also be shot in Mumbai, London and the Andamans. The film is backed by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

IANS

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Priyanka Chopra Delhi Arts & Entertainment

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : IPL 2019: New Zealand Players Available For Full Season Next Year
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters