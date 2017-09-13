Ex-Chief Pharmacist Of Gorakhpur Hospital Surrenders In Child Deaths Case

Former chief pharamacist of the BRD Medical College on Wednesday, surrendered in a city court in connection with the child deaths in the state-run hospital here last month and was remanded in judicial custody.

With this, seven of the nine accused named in the FIR have been held.

"Gajanan Jaiswal, former chief pharamacist of BRD Medical College, today surrendered in the anti-corruption court. The court sent him to 14-day judicial custody," circle officer of Cantonment police station area Abhishek Singh told PTI.

Advertisement opens in new window

The remaining two against whom non-bailable warrants have been issued are oxygen gas suppliers Uday Pratap Singh and Manish Bhandari.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had yesterday arrested clerk Sanjay Tripathi of the BRD Medical College. Tripathi was also sent to a 14-day judicial custody.

Another clerk Sudhir Pandey was arrested near Khajanchi Chowk area last week.

Earlier, Dr Satish, the former head of the anaesthesia department, had surrendered in the anti-corruption court here.

On September 2, ex-chief of the encephalitis wing in the hospital Dr Kafeel Khan was arrested, while the Special Task Force of UP police had arrested ex-principal Rajiv Mishra and his wife Purnima Shukla on August 29.

Mishra was suspended as principal of the medical college on August 12 after the deaths were reported. He had resigned the same day taking moral responsibility.

A committee headed by Chief Secretary Rajive Kumar probing the Gorakhpur tragedy had recommended initiating criminal action against Mishra, Dr Satish, Dr Khan and Pushpa Sales, the supplier of oxygen cylinders.

Advertisement opens in new window

More than 60 children, mostly infants, had died at the hospital within a week last month.

There were allegations that the deaths occurred due to a disruption in oxygen supply over unpaid bills to the vendor.

The state government had vehemently denied that shortage of oxygen led to the deaths.

Mishra was accused of sitting over the issue of payments to the vendor supplying oxygen to the hospital.