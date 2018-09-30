EPL Round 7, Saturday Report: United Get A Hammer'ing; Arsenal, City Win Before Chelsea's Reds Draw

On a busy Saturday afternoon, Jose Mourinho's Manchester United got a hammering at London Stadium even as Arsenal and Manchester City registered contrasting wins. Late in the evening, other title contenders Chelsea and Liverpool shared the spoils at Stamford Bridge to round off an eventful Premier League day in England.

In the early afternoon kick-off, United suffered a 1-3 loss against West Ham, which condemned the most successful English club to a third defeat in seven Premier League games – their worst start to a domestic campaign in nearly 30 years. They now have 10 points from seven games, and are 10th, while Hammers are 13th with seven points.

Felipe Anderson scored in the fifth minute to give Manuel Pellegrini's side an unexpected early lead. The Hammers then grew into the match and doubled the lead thanks to a Victor Lindelof own goal in the 43rd minute. Marcus Rashford reduced the gap with a 71st-minute goal, but Marko Arnautovic made sure that the hosts register their second win under the Chilean boss, who had previously won the league with Manchester City.

City then cantered to their fourth successive win after that infamous draw against the Wolves by beating Brighton 2-0 at Etihad Stadium. Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero scored for Pep Guardiola's side, but many other players wasted golden chances. In a dominating performance, the reigning champions toyed with the visitors, creating as many as 28 chances from more than 80 per cent possession.

Thanks to Chelsea-Liverpool draw in London, City with 19 points reclaimed at the top spot on goal difference.

At Emirates Stadium, Mesut Ozil scored for the second consecutive game as Arsenal extended their winning streak to seven matches. The German scored a couple of minutes after a late Craig Cathcart own goal gave Unai Emery's side the lead in the 81st minute against Watford. Gunners, after losing the first two games, have won five games on the trot and are fifth in the table with 15 points. Watford, winless in three games, are now sixth with 13 points.

Arsenal's London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur also registered an identical 2-0 win over Huddersfield as Harry Kane scored twice in nine minutes. Spurs have won back-to-back games after losing to Watford and Liverpool in the previous two rounds.

In other matches, two late goals helped promoted Wolves beat Southampton 2-0 for their third win of the season even as the Saints slumped to 15th place after fourth defeats. Wolves are 8th in the table with 12 points, while Southampton have five. Ivan Cavaleiro (79') and Jonathan Castro Otto (87') scored for the hosts at Molineux Stadium.

Former champions Leicester beat Newcastle beat 2-0 at St. James Park with Jamie Vardy (30' P) and Harry Maguire (73') scoring for the visitors. The Foxes are seventh with 12 points from four wins, while the Toons are in the relegation zone with two points, from five defeats and two draws.

Everton registered their first win in five league game with a comfortable 3-0 verdict against visiting Fulham despite Gylfi Sigurdsson missing from the penalty spot at Goodison Park. The Iceland midfielder however made amends four minutes later after the miss to give Everton the lead in 56th minute. Cenk Tosun made it 2-0 in the 66th minute before Sigurdsson found his second in the 89th minute.

Everton are 11th with nine points from two wins and three draws, while Fulham are just above the drop zone at 16th with five points.

Later in the evening, title challengers Liverpool and Chelsea played out a 1-1 draw in London with substitute Daniel Sturridge's 89th-minute long-range goal cancelling Eden Hazard's 25th-minute opener. The Reds, smarting from their League Cup exit thanks to the Belgian's wonder solo goal, dominated the proceedings but failed to make the most out of the chances created.

The result meant that Jurgen Klopp's side dropped points for the first time in seven rounds, and are second behind City on goal difference. The Blues are third with 17 points, with five wins and two draws.

Hazard, with six goals, has managed to overshadow the likes of Kane and Mohammad Salah as the leading scorer. Aguero, Kane and Fulham's Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic are joint second with five goals each.

On Sunday, Cardiff City will host Burnley while Bournemouth-Crystal match at Vitality Stadium on Tuesday will wrap up the week.