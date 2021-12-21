Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021
Watch: When Preity Zinta Received An Award From Keanu Reeves

A 1999 award ceremony clip featuring actress Preity Zinta and actor Keanu Reeves has resurfaced over the internet and is now viral. Have a look at Zinta receiving the 'Best Female Debut' award from Reeves.

Bollywood Actress Preity Zinta and actor Keanu Reeves. | Instagram/@realpz

2021-12-21T17:44:23+05:30
Published: 21 Dec 2021, Updated: 21 Dec 2021 5:44 pm

Actress Priyanka Chopra may be co-starring with actor Keanu Reeves in the upcoming 'Matrix' sequel, but she is not the only Bollywood actress with a 'Keanu Reeves connection'!

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta bagged the title of 'Best Female Debut' at the Zee Cine Awards in 1999 for her film 'Soldier', and it was the Hollywood star, Reeves, who presented her with the award.

A video from the awards ceremony showing Reeves in a kurta presenting the trophy to Preity Zinta has resurfaced online and is now gaining a lotof traction. 

This Saturday, the throwback video was shared on a Facebook page called 'Indians on Internet,' and it has since received thousands of views and a slew of surprised comments. It shows  Reeves, along with his former bandmates Bret Domrose and Robert Mailhouse, being called onstage to present the trophy.

The clip surely  serves as a visual treat  for Zinta and Reeve's fans.  Have a look if you haven't already!

Reeves was the bassist and backing vocalist for Dogstar, an alternative rock band that existed from 1999 to 2002. Reeves and his bandmates were called onstage to present the trophy for the 'Best Female Debut' award to Zinta at the Zee Cine Awards after the band had performed.

Zinta celebrated her 23rd year in the industry by posting a video from the awards ceremony on Instagram in August. 

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

The actress penned down the caption as, "Today I celebrate 23 years in movies and I must confess I'm a bit overwhelmed thinking about all those people that have contributed to my journey. This video takes me back to the first award I won in the first year of my cinematic journey. I was so shocked I won. It felt like a dream (sic)."

Zinta marked her acting debut in the 1998 film 'Dil Se..,' which was followed by a role in the box office hits 'Kya Kehna' and 'Soldier'. She is currently residing in the United States with her husband, who is a financial analyst by profession, Gene Goodenough. The couple recently announced the birth of their twins.

