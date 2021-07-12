Watch: ‘Toofaan’ Teaches Us To Bounce Back After Every Difficult Situation, Says Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

After Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and actor Farhan Akhtar have come together for ‘Toofaan’, a film about a boxer who start restarts his career after a five-year ban on boxing. The film shows the journey of a goon who deicides to live a life of respect by becoming a boxer.

In an exclusive interview with Outlook’s Eshita Bhargava, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra talks about working with Farhan Akhtar again, shooting in the Dongri and Nagpada areas in South Mumbai, how lockdown helped him make ‘Toofaan’ better, and much more:

Watch full interview here:

