July 12, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  » Interviews  »  Watch: ‘Toofaan’ Teaches Us To Bounce Back After Every Difficult Situation, Says Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra
Exclusive Interview

Watch: ‘Toofaan’ Teaches Us To Bounce Back After Every Difficult Situation, Says Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

In an exclusive interview with Outlook’s Eshita Bhargava, Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra talks about his film ‘Toofaan’, working with Farhan Akhtar, how OTT platforms are a game-changer, and much more

Eshita Bhargava
Eshita Bhargava INTERVIEWS Rakeysh 0mprakash Mehra 12 July 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Watch: ‘Toofaan’ Teaches Us To Bounce Back After Every Difficult Situation, Says Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra
Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra
Watch: ‘Toofaan’ Teaches Us To Bounce Back After Every Difficult Situation, Says Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra
outlookindia.com
2021-07-12T09:09:07+05:30
Also read

After Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and actor Farhan Akhtar have come together for ‘Toofaan’, a film about a boxer who start restarts his career after a five-year ban on boxing. The film shows the journey of a goon who deicides to live a life of respect by becoming a boxer.

In an exclusive interview with Outlook’s Eshita Bhargava, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra talks about working with Farhan Akhtar again, shooting in the Dongri and Nagpada areas in South Mumbai, how lockdown helped him make ‘Toofaan’ better, and much more:

Watch full interview here:

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

'Vikram Vedha': Hrithik Roshan And Saif Ali Khan On Lead Roles, Probable Release On September 2022

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Eshita Bhargava Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Farhan Akhtar Paresh Rawal Mrunal Thakur Delhi Bollywood Entertainment Movies Arts & Entertainment Interviews

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos