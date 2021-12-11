Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 11, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Watch: Alia Bhatt 'Stumped' When Reporter Hinted At Ranbir Kapoor And Asked If 'R' Is Lucky For Her

During the trailer release of their next film 'RRR' in Mumbai, Alia Bhatt, SS Rajamouli, Ajay Devgn, and Jr NTR talked with the media.

Watch: Alia Bhatt 'Stumped' When Reporter Hinted At Ranbir Kapoor And Asked If 'R' Is Lucky For Her
Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor. | Instagram/ @aliaabhatt

Trending

Watch: Alia Bhatt 'Stumped' When Reporter Hinted At Ranbir Kapoor And Asked If 'R' Is Lucky For Her
outlookindia.com
2021-12-11T12:31:46+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 11 Dec 2021, Updated: 11 Dec 2021 12:31 pm

During the trailer launch of their next film 'RRR,' Alia Bhatt, SS Rajamouli, Ajay Devgn, and Jr NTR spoke with the media in Mumbai. During the event, a reporter asked Bhatt if R is lucky for her, referring to her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

Bhatt can't stop smiling in a video circulating on social media after being asked the question. Alia Bhatt, who was seated between SS Rajamouli and Ajay Devgn, looked at Devgn who nodded at her.

Alia Bhatt then replied, “I am stumped. Mere paas jawaab hi nahin hai (I don’t have an answer). I am trying to be intelligent. I don’t have a good answer.”

After this, she said, “Ji (Yes)”, and the audience cheered. The actor added, “R is a lovely alphabet, but so is A.”

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been dating for a long time. According to reports, the pair intends to marry after completing their work obligations.

Talking to former journalist Rajeev Masand about his wedding, Ranbir Kapoor had said, “It would have already been sealed if the pandemic hadn’t hit our lives. But I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal soon in my life.” Ranbir and Alia had made their relationship official in 2018 after they arrived together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding reception.

Both Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have several films lined up. Besides their film 'Brahmastra,' Ranbir has 'Shamshera,' 'Animal,' and an untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor, directed by Luv Ranjan, in the pipeline. On the other hand, Bhatt is awaiting the release of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi.' She also has 'RRR,' 'Darlings,' 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,' and 'Jee Le Zaraa.'

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor S.S. Rajamouli Mumbai Bollywood Bollywood Actor Movies Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Watch: Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Head Back To Mumbai After Wedding In A Chopper

Watch: Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Head Back To Mumbai After Wedding In A Chopper

Amitabh Bachchan Compares His Instagram Fan Following With Virat Kohli

'Sometimes': Nagaland Poet Emisenla Jamir's Poem Written Before Oting Civilian Killings

Shilpa Shetty Trolled For Wearing Mismatched Sneakers After She Leaves For Salman Khan's 'Da-bangg Tour'

Ayushman Khuranna and Vaani Kapoor's 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' Praised For Handling Controversial Subject

‘Tera Ghata’ Singer Gajendra Verma’s Tryst With Internet And Independent Music

Book Review | Lag Ja Gale: Indian Conventional Cinema's Tryst With Hitler

Sands of Time - Part I: The Forgotten Stars Of Silent Cinema In India

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A Soldier's Life

A Soldier's Life

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Australia Thrash England By Nine Wickets

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Australia Thrash England By Nine Wickets

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Bollywood Veterans Get New Lease Of Life With OTT Comeback

Bollywood Veterans Get New Lease Of Life With OTT Comeback

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal To Sunny Leone To Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa – Celebs Smashing Societal Stereotypes

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal To Sunny Leone To Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa – Celebs Smashing Societal Stereotypes

Good News: Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbaachiya Announce Pregnancy

Good News: Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbaachiya Announce Pregnancy

Tom Holland Reveals He's On A WhatsApp Group With Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield

Tom Holland Reveals He's On A WhatsApp Group With Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield

Read More from Outlook

Efforts To Clean Up Delhi’s Air Must Continue Through The Year Not Just During Winter

Efforts To Clean Up Delhi’s Air Must Continue Through The Year Not Just During Winter

Ashutosh Sharma / Delhi in winter is a nightmare come true for its residents. A gas chamber. A purgatory. A place where death comes slowly. One mouthful at a time.

Farmers' Protest: After Historic Win, SKM Is Looking To Increase Footprint In States

Farmers' Protest: After Historic Win, SKM Is Looking To Increase Footprint In States

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / The Samyukta Kisan Morcha leadership has withdrawn the farmers' protests but will meet in New Delhi on December 15 to check developments on the promises made by the government.

Gabba Test: Cummins Hails Complete Aussie Performance

Gabba Test: Cummins Hails Complete Aussie Performance

Jayanta Oinam / Pat Cummins started his Australia captaincy reign with a facile nine-wicket win against England in the 1st Ashes Test.

The Forgotten Stars Of Silent Cinema

The Forgotten Stars Of Silent Cinema

Amborish Roychoudhury / The Sands of Time series will look at the forgotten superstars of silent cinema, the wild days of Amitabh in Kolkata before he came to Bombay and much more.

Advertisement