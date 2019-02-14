Waiting For Day Women Directing Superhero Films Will Be Routine: Anna Boden

Anna Boden, who is the co-director of 'Captain Marvel', the first female-fronted Marvel superhero film along with Ryan Fleck said, making a film on a character which already enjoys an immense fan following was an amazing experience for her.

"This is the movie I really wanted to be a part of. It has been really amazing to work on this canvas with a character that so many people care so much about," Boden said at a press conference in Singapore on Thursday.

The director said that she is waiting for the day when women filmmakers directing an action-packed superhero film will be a routine and not something headline worthy.

"It's 2019... And everybody here looks for the day when it is not newsworthy that a woman is directing this kind of movie," she said.

"Captain Marvel" features Brie Larson in the titular role alongside Samuel L Jackson's Nick Fury without his iconic eye-patch.

The film, which will hit the theatres in India on March 8, also features Jude Law, Gemma Chan, Ben Mendelsohn, Clark Gregg, Djimon Hounsou and Lee Pace.

The world needs a hero. See Marvel Studios’ #CaptainMarvel in theaters March 8. Get tickets: https://t.co/siieRjt6RZ pic.twitter.com/wGLFAuTonE — Captain Marvel (@captainmarvel) February 12, 2019

The team, including Larson, Jackson, Chan and directors Boden and Fleck, is currently promoting the film in Singapore.



PTI