Waiting For Day Women Directing Superhero Films Will Be Routine: Anna Boden

Anna Boden, who is the co-director of 'Captain Marvel' said, making a film on a character which already enjoys an immense fan following was an amazing experience for her.

Outlook Web Bureau 14 February 2019
Anna Boden, who is the co-director of 'Captain Marvel', the first female-fronted Marvel superhero film along with Ryan Fleck said, making a film on a character which already enjoys an immense fan following was an amazing experience for her.

"This is the movie I really wanted to be a part of. It has been really amazing to work on this canvas with a character that so many people care so much about," Boden said at a press conference in Singapore on Thursday.

The director said that she is waiting for the day when women filmmakers directing an action-packed superhero film will be a routine and not something headline worthy.

"It's 2019... And everybody here looks for the day when it is not newsworthy that a woman is directing this kind of movie," she said.

"Captain Marvel" features Brie Larson in the titular role alongside Samuel L Jackson's Nick Fury without his iconic eye-patch.

The film, which will hit the theatres in India on March 8, also features Jude Law, Gemma Chan, Ben Mendelsohn, Clark Gregg, Djimon Hounsou and Lee Pace.

The team, including Larson, Jackson, Chan and directors Boden and Fleck, is currently promoting the film in Singapore.

PTI

Outlook Web Bureau Singapore Hollywood Marvel Comics Arts & Entertainment

